Home / Entertainment / Tv / Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Vikram pose with Rupali Ganguly in pic from Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening

Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Vikram pose with Rupali Ganguly in pic from Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 02, 2023 05:55 AM IST

Aishwarya Rai and Vikram posed with Rupali Ganguly in an unseen pic from Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening. Abhishek Bachchan made a cameo.

Actor Rupali Ganguly shared a picture as she recently met the cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 including Vikram and Aishwarya Rai. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Rupali posted the photo as she also met Abhishek Bachchan, Suhasini, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Suhasini is the wife of Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Vikram, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan attend Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening)

Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Vikram with Rupali Ganguly.
Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Vikram with Rupali Ganguly.

Rupali recently attended a screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Mumbai. In the picture, all of them posed next to each other and smiled as they posed for the camera. In the photo, Rupali Ganguly was seen in a red suit while Suhasini draped blue and white saree.

Aishwarya opted for a black suit and heels while Abhishek Bachchan was dressed in casuals--a red hoodie, black pants, and sneakers. Aditi opted for blue ethnic wear while Vikram posed in an all-black ensemble--shirt, trousers, and shoes.

Sharing the picture, Rupali captioned the post, “A memorable night …... PS-2 is truly the magic of Mani Ratnam Sir.. it deserves all the love, appreciation and success it is getting ! Vikram Sir exalted to meet u @the_real_chiyaan. @suhasinihasan you make simplicity beautiful.”

She also added, "@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb you floored me with your elegance, humility and warmth !!! How can the most beautiful woman in the world be so humble !!! Thank you for all the love. @bachchan you are the nicest and the sweetest and the best ever."

Rupali concluded, "@aditiraohydari pleasure meeting u again. #mahaveerjain @neetumahaveerjain thank u, Sir, for having me there. You bring goodness alive. Congratulations to the whole cast & crew for this visual treat." Rupali also added the hashtags--PS2, blessed, gratitude, Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa, what a night, stars, Jai matadi, insta good and Jai Mahakal.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, which released in theatres on April 28, has been directed by Mani Ratnam. It is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

Ponniyin Selvan stars the likes of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj, among others. Jointly produced by Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan 2 released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai abhishek bachchan vikram ponniyin selvan rupali ganguly + 3 more
aishwarya rai abhishek bachchan vikram ponniyin selvan rupali ganguly + 2 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 02, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out