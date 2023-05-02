Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan and Vikram pose with Rupali Ganguly in pic from Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening

Actor Rupali Ganguly shared a picture as she recently met the cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 including Vikram and Aishwarya Rai. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Rupali posted the photo as she also met Abhishek Bachchan, Suhasini, and Aditi Rao Hydari. Suhasini is the wife of Ponniyin Selvan director Mani Ratnam. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya Bachchan, Vikram, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan attend Ponniyin Selvan 2 screening) Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, and Vikram with Rupali Ganguly.

Rupali recently attended a screening of Ponniyin Selvan 2 in Mumbai. In the picture, all of them posed next to each other and smiled as they posed for the camera. In the photo, Rupali Ganguly was seen in a red suit while Suhasini draped blue and white saree.

Aishwarya opted for a black suit and heels while Abhishek Bachchan was dressed in casuals--a red hoodie, black pants, and sneakers. Aditi opted for blue ethnic wear while Vikram posed in an all-black ensemble--shirt, trousers, and shoes.

Sharing the picture, Rupali captioned the post, “A memorable night …... PS-2 is truly the magic of Mani Ratnam Sir.. it deserves all the love, appreciation and success it is getting ! Vikram Sir exalted to meet u @the_real_chiyaan. @suhasinihasan you make simplicity beautiful.”

She also added, "@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb you floored me with your elegance, humility and warmth !!! How can the most beautiful woman in the world be so humble !!! Thank you for all the love. @bachchan you are the nicest and the sweetest and the best ever."

Rupali concluded, "@aditiraohydari pleasure meeting u again. #mahaveerjain @neetumahaveerjain thank u, Sir, for having me there. You bring goodness alive. Congratulations to the whole cast & crew for this visual treat." Rupali also added the hashtags--PS2, blessed, gratitude, Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa, what a night, stars, Jai matadi, insta good and Jai Mahakal.

Ponniyin Selvan 2, which released in theatres on April 28, has been directed by Mani Ratnam. It is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film.

Ponniyin Selvan stars the likes of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Karthi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Prakash Raj, among others. Jointly produced by Ratnam’s Madras Talkies and A Subaskaran's Lyca Productions, Ponniyin Selvan 2 released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

