Amitabh Bachchan tries to learn the Instagram game at 82, fans call it the cutest video: ‘Giving grandpa feels’

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, 82, is getting his Instagram groove on. The actor posted a candid video showcasing his "newbie" struggles, which has left many gushing over its cuteness and saying that he's got the whole cool grandpa thing going on. Amitabh was last seen in the role of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD.(PTI)

Big B posts a video

Amitabh took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a candid video where he's seen grappling with the platform's workings and figuring out how to post a video. He admitted he is educating himself.

The actor, seen in an orange jacket and a matching bandana, said, “So, I am just going to educate on how to work Instagram and I hope it works." He posted the video without any caption.

Fans react

The video has struck a chord with fans, who are loving how relatable it is. “You are an amazingly well-informed person sir,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Welcome to Instagram, and definitely it will work for you.”

“I love the way you show us that learning has no age limit,” shared another. One comment read, “He is learning all this at 82 too, wow.”, and another read, “Omg how could anyone be so cute.”

“This is so cute” and “how cute” were some other comments. “Carbon copy of my dad Bachchan ji (Same like my father)... stay healthy,” wrote one social media user.

Another shared, “He is reminding me of my grandfather”, with one gushing, “He is giving grandpa feels”.

“Haha this has to be the cutest video on internet today,” one noted.

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming projects

Amitabh was last seen in the role of Ashwatthama in Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD. The film, which also starred Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone, grossed ₹1042.25 crore worldwide. He is set to reprise his role in the sequel, which begins filming in December 2025. He also has Ribhu Dasgupta’s Section 84 in the pipeline, co-starring Diana Penty and Nimrat Kaur. The actor has also started preparing for the 17th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, which will air on August 11.