Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic tweet about no loyal men on Earth has fans in splits: ‘Celebrities bhi overthink karte hain’

In the wee hours of Friday (27 February), Big B caught everyone’s attention with a cryptic tweet that sparked curiosity. He wrote, “Loyal men are found in every corner of the world, but unfortunately, the earth is round.” Although the context behind it is not entirely clear, his tweet was enough to trigger a wave of reactions, with some fans wondering what it could be about.

Superstar Amitabh Bachchan is quite active on X (formerly Twitter) and even on Tumblr, where he pens daily notes about work, life and everything in between. He often leaves fans amused with his late-night tweets and blog posts. He recently tweeted about the scarcity of loyal men, leaving fans wondering what he meant.

One X user wrote, “Big B's dropping some serious philosophical tea. Guess finding loyal people is hard enough without geography being a factor too.” Another commented, “Is it a confession or what?” One joked, “So that means you are not loyal?” Another wrote, “Bhai, overthinking celebrities ko bhi hoti hai (Even celebrities overthink). Not a big deal, chill everyone.” A fan added, “Self-shade for real, but he did eat with that statement because facts.” Another commented, “Typical dad jokes.”

About Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming work Amitabh Bachchan is currently busy shooting for Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel. The actor revealed that he missed his Sunday darshan last week because he was shooting in Hyderabad. He also shared pictures from the set, dressed as Ashwatthama, on his blog, giving fans a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes shoot. In the photos, he was seen hugging Kamal Haasan and expressed his happiness about reuniting with him after years.

The actor wrote, “Meeting up with the great KAMAL HAASAN… we shall be working together after ages… last in Giraftaar… Kalki 2 has begun work… and shall ever cherish the love and affection of the anticipated presence on the Sunday… but hopefully shall be with all this coming Sunday… My love.” The filmmakers confirmed their reunion after nearly four decades, and fans are more than excited to see them together again.

The Kalki 2898 AD sequel will also star Prabhas in the lead role. Deepika Padukone, who was part of the first instalment, will not be seen in the sequel. The first film collected over ₹1,000 crore at the worldwide box office, and fans therefore have high expectations for the sequel as well.