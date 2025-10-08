Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered by friend after brawl in Nagpur, accused held

Priyanshu, also known as Babu Ravi Singh Chhetri, who gained fame after starring alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Jhund in 2022, has passed away. As per news agency PTI, he was murdered by his friend following a drunken brawl in Nagpur, in the wee hours on Wednesday (October 8). He was 21. The accused, identified as Dhruv Lal Bahadur Sahu (20), has been arrested. 21-year-old Priyanshu was murdered by his friend on October 8, confirmed Police.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund co-star dies

As per the news report, a police official said that Priyanshu and Dhruv were friends and would consume alcohol together. "After midnight on Tuesday, Sahu and Chhetri travelled by Sahu's motorcycle to an abandoned house in the Jaripatka area for a drinking session. This occurred a few hours before Chhetri was found injured early Wednesday morning," said the police. Priyanshu had threatened Sahu during an argument that evening and then fell asleep.

The police also added, “Fearing harm, Sahu allegedly tied Chhetri with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon.” The police added that the locals spotted Priyanshu. Fearing harm, Sahu allegedly tied Chhetri with wires and attacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him half-naked and tied with plastic wires. He was then rushed to Mayo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead during treatment.

Priyanshu played a supporting role in Jhund. The film, directed by Nagraj Manjule, tracks the story of the real-life Vijay Barse, who pioneered Slum Soccer in India.