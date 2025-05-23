Ammy Virk says there used to be 'character assassination' of Sikhs in Bollywood: 'Could have shown us as sophisticated'

He is a multi-faceted man, Ammy Virk. He sings, acts, and even in that, his performances range from comedy to drama. His new film, Saunkan Saunkne 2, is the sequel to one of his most successful comedies. Ahead of the release of the film, Ammy speaks with HT about the film, the idea of comedy, and the representation of Sikhs in mainstream cinema. Ammy Virk opens up on the representation of Sikhs in Bollywood.

On working with Sargun and Nimrat

Saunkan Saunkne 2 reunites Ammy with Sargun Mehta and Nimrat Khaira, two actors with whom he has done multiple films in the past. The actor says their off-screen rapport often drives the performances, even in tragic scenes. "We were shooting the climax of Qismat 2. It was very cold. Sargun and I were in the open, and Tania was arranging our blankets. We were still laughing even though it was a heavy scene. The rapport helps, and it keeps things light and entertaining," he says with a laugh.

On audience's ‘syaanapan’

Saunkan Saunkne 2, like the first part, deals with a polygamous man, who is now on the lookout for wife number 3. But despite taking a sensitive issue like this in a light-hearted way, the film never received any criticism. Ammy chalks it down to the audience's understanding and intelligence. He explains, "People understand it's a comedy, and they take it like that. They know we are not trying to give any message. For instance, if we talk about South films, there is so much action and so many explosions. That is not happening in real life. The same goes here! It's just entertainment."

The actor adds that today's audience is 'syaani' (smart) enough to understand a filmmaker's intention. He adds, "The audience understands what a film is made for by any person. Whether it's for making money, catching people's emotions, or just to fool people, the audience understands all that. People are smart!"

On the depiction of Sikhs in mainstream Bollywood

For years, Hindi cinema had been guilty of depicting Sikhs in very limited roles. They were either reduced to muscle men or comic relief, a trend that is changing now. Ammy, along with Diljit Dosanjh, is one of the few Sikh actors to play lead roles in mainstream Hindi films of late. Talking about the stereotypical depiction of his community for years, he says, "I don't fault the Hindi film industry for that (stereotype). They had seen these kinds of stereotypes around them. If you go to Shri Hazur Sahib (a Sikh holy place in Maharashtra), you will find that look and getup. There are Sikhs who have been living in Maharashtra for generations, and their getup is very different from how it is in Punjab. It is because of the mixed culture. Whoever made films in the past borrowed from them."

But he agrees that there was some fault of the storytellers, too. "Of course, there has been some character assassination, too. They could have shown Sikhs as sophisticated people, too, but most characters were reduced to comic relief. There have been Sikh Prime Ministers and pop stars. They also represent our culture," says Ammy, before adding, "But now I am happy with the change. People like Diljit paaji (Diljit Dosanjh) are doing so good and representing us on the global stage."

Saunkan Saunkne 2 is scheduled to be released in theatres on May 30.