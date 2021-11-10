Amrita Rao's husband RJ Anmol's mother told him 'bahu laana toh aisi laana' after watching Vivah

RJ Anmol, the husband of actor Amrita Rao, spoke about his mother's reaction after watching Vivah. Taking to Instagram, Anmol shared a picture with Amrita as they posed near their car.

In the photo, Anmol sat on the edge of the car in a grey outfit while Amrita Rao stood near him with her hand resting on his shoulder. She opted for a denim attire and smiled for the camera.

Sharing the post, he captioned it, "This Day-2006, I saw Vivah with my family, in a theatre (Delhi)… after the film, my mother said ‘Beta, bahu laana toh aesi laana (Son, marry someone like her)’ I’m sure, mothers across the country told this to their sons, but like they say -Ma Sarawati meri maa ki zubaan pe baithi thi (God willing) #coupleofthings #amritarao #rjanmol #vivah #15yearsofvivah #truestory #love #trending #instagram #ittefaq @rajshrifilms."

Released in 2006, Vivah was a romantic drama film featuring Amrita and Shahid Kapoor. It showed their journey from engagement to marriage and how they fall in love amid the arrange marriage setup. In the film, directed by Sooraj Barjatya, Amrita essayed the role of Poonam Mishra who is of simple and affectionate demeanour. The film clocked 15 years on Wednesday.

Amrita tied the knot with her boyfriend Anmol after dating him for seven years. They got married in May 2016 in Mumbai. In November last year, the couple welcomed son Veer.

When Veer completed nine months in August, Amrita shared his picture and wrote, “First those 9 months you were inside me and today you complete 9 months in our arms! In these 18 months of our friendship, you have taught Anmol and me so much every single day !! The most satisfying parts for me are when I can cook you all your meals and see you lick the platter clean, and of course, putting you to sleep feels like winning Gold at the Olympics!! As much as we wait for you to fall asleep to breathe a bit of freedom but the joy to see you after you wake up is trust me double!”

Meanwhile, Amrita has worked in films such as Main Hoon Na (2004), Welcome to Sajjanpur (2008), Jolly LLB (2011) and Thackeray (2019) among others. She made her debut in acting in 2002 with Ab Ke Baras.