Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Amrita Singh roasts ‘demanding nuisances’ Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan; fans call her 'savage mom'. Watch
bollywood

Amrita Singh roasts ‘demanding nuisances’ Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan; fans call her 'savage mom'. Watch

Sara Ali Khan has shared a reel on Instagram, featuring her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and their mother Amrita Singh. 
A glimpse of Sara Ali Khan's new reel, featuring mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Published on Apr 10, 2022 01:56 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Sara Ali Khan often shares videos and photos with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan. On Sunday, she shared a reel featuring Ibrahim and their mother Amrita Singh on Instagram. Wishing Ibrahim on Siblings' Day, Sara gave her fans a sneak peek of her bond with Ibrahim and Amrita. (Also Read: Sara Ali Khan says how she and Ibrahim Ali Khan resemble parents Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan is often discussed at home)

Sharing the Instagram Reel, Sara wrote, “Happy Siblings Day. Watch us laugh, sing and play. I know I’m annoying by the way. But as Iggy Potter knows- that’s here to stay.”

The video starts with Sara and Ibrahim sitting on their chairs and getting their hair done. Sara asks Ibrahim, “Iggy do you think we are similar?” He replies, “No. You?” Sara smiles but Amrita replies to his question and says, "Both are nuisances, demanding nuisances."

RELATED STORIES

In another part, Sara asks Ibrahim, "What are you drinking?" he says, "Caramel Frappuccino. Not gluten-free, definitely not healthy but definitely yummy. And you?" Sara replies with a straight face, "I am having a black coffee, with ice, no sugar but coffee." Later, Sara can be seen complaining that Ibrahim takes time to get ready and that she is a better singer than him. In the last part of the video, Sara can be heard singing Pakeezah's song Chalo Dildar Chalo Chand Ke Paar Chalo, Ibrahim says that her singing was “pathetic” and he would give her “0/10.”

Sara's aunt Saba Ali Khan commented, “My first Jaans. The best siblings.... jodi no.1 Mahsha'Allah. Stay connected. Always.” One fan wrote, “Amazing bond." Another fan commented, “Iggy Potter is literally Saif.” Praising Amrita, fans wrote, “Your mom is savage,” and “Amrita Auntie was best in this.”

Sara and Ibrahim are actor Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's children. Saif and Amrita got married in 1991 and divorced in 2004. Saif is now married to Kareena Kapoor and they have two sons, Taimur and Jehangir.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

Topics
sara ali khan ibrahim ali khan saif ali khan amrita singh
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP