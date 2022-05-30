Ananya Panday and mom Bhavana Panday pretty much look the same in new photo: ‘Looking like sisters’

Ananya Panday made heads turn at Karan Johar’s birthday party on May 25. The actor wore a sheer embellished gown, as she entered the Yash Raj Film studio in Mumbai for the bash, which had the who’s who of Bollywood in attendance – from Katrina Kaif, Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai to Anushka Sharma, Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan. Ananya’s mother Bhavana Panday on Monday shared a new photo from Karan’s birthday celebration; and it looks like the mother-daughter duo share a similar taste in fashion. Read more: Karan Johar thanks his ‘undefeatable army’ for epic birthday party, shares video of ‘opulent venue’

In her new Instagram post, Bhavana, who appeared on the Netflix show, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, is posing with Ananya, as the two smile for the camera. Bhavana is dressed in an embellished pantsuit. Along with a photo of their matching ‘blingy’ outfits, and strikingly similar expressions, Bhavana wrote, “All things Bling !!!!”

Bhavana Panday on Monday shared this photo of her posing with daughter Ananya Panday.

Many celebs commented on Bhavana’s photo with Ananya. Jewellery designer Farah Ali Khan called them, “Gorgeous girls,” while actor-turned-jewellery-designer Neelam Kothari wrote, “Looking like sisters.” Seema Sajdeh (earlier Seema Khan), who also featured on Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives with Bhavana and Neelam, and reality TV judge Malaika Arora left heart emojis in the comments section of Bhavana’s post.

Ananya Panday has a bunch of projects lined up. She is filming Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. A photo of the three from the film's set was shared by Adarsh on Instagram. “A pillow of winds,” he captioned it. Ananya and Siddhant were last seen together in Shakun Batra's Gehraiyaan. Actor Deepika Padukone was also a part of the film, which released on Amazon Prime Video in February 2022.

Ananya also shared some images from the US shoot of her upcoming film, Liger. In the caption, she wrote, “Never getting over Nevada. Throwback to the best time shooting for Liger.” She will be seen with Telegu actor Vijay Deverakonda in the film. The Puri Jagannadh directorial also stars boxer Mike Tyson.

