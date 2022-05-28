Karan Johar thanks his ‘undefeatable army’ for epic birthday party, shares video of ‘opulent venue’. Watch

Karan Johar on Saturday shared a video from his much-talked-about birthday celebration in Mumbai. The filmmaker rang in his 50th birthday on Wednesday. Bollywood celebrities shared posts and Instagram Stories to wish Karan on his his special, with many big names also descending on the Yash Raj Film Studio in Mumbai to party with the filmmaker. Read more: Karan Johar's birthday party venue was no less than a grand film set

In attendance were Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Madhuri Dixit, and many others. Many special moments were captured as the stars partied together.

While many pictures and videos from Karan’s birthday party were shared by celebrities and paparazzi accounts on social media, a new video gives a glimpse of all the little details that made it one of the most high-profile celebrity gatherings of 2022. In his one-and-a-half-minute long Instagram video, Karan showed off the grand chandeliers, over-the-top wallpapers and floral installations that gave his party a glamorous, moody vibe.

Karan captioned his video, which featured a Bridgerton-inspired music in the background, “A night of absolute grandeur, splendour & magnificence along with smiles, laughter, memories, iconic dance moves, heartful conversations & celebrations as I entered my golden 50th year! This night wouldn't have been possible without my solid team - my undefeatable army who made this night a golden dream for me… And thank you all for the warm wishes and love, cheers to the 50s.”

The filmmaker, who is busy promoting the upcoming Dharma Productions film, JugJugg Jeeyo, thanked his team that made his 50th birthday one to remember by creating an ‘opulent venue aka House of KJ’. He also appreciated their efforts, which let the ‘night go ever so smoothly’ allowing Karan to let his ‘hair down’.

