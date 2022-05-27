Karan Johar's birthday party venue was no less than a grand film set. See inside pics of decor, graffiti and quotes

Karan Johar celebrated his 50th birthday on Wednesday in the grandest way possible. The filmmaker threw a star-studded party at the Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, which had almost the entire Bollywood in attendance. While the guests made sure to arrived in their most glamourous avatars for the bash, the venue too was decked up in a special way. It looked no less than a grand film set, just like Karan creates in his most of his big-budget films. Also read: Fans find similarities as Abhishek Bachchan takes up DJing, Ranveer Singh dances on table at Karan Johar’s bash. Watch

Yash Raj Studios was decorated with red curtains and featured huge chandeliers and flower arrangements. Some graffiti and quotes were also seen on the walls and the glass panels inside the venue. A huge area was designated as the dance floor, surrounded by couches to form a seating area. LED props were also available at the venue for guests. Karan was seen dancing with LED dhafali to Dhafaliwale on the dance floor. An area was also allotted to DJ Ganesh, which was later overtaken by actors Ranveer Singh and Abhishek Bachchan, who turned DJ for some time.

Karan Johar and others shared pictures of them posing inside the party venue.

Karan, who wore a green shimmery jacket for his special night, stood on a black and white checkered floor to cut his five-tier birthday cake. Giving him company was actor Rani Mukerji in a short, black shimmery dress. She is married to YRF owner and filmmaker Aditya Chopra.

The YRF studios witnessed a grand party on Wednesday.

Art installations were also put in place to amp up the mood.

Among the guests who attended the party were Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek, Shweta Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, Aryan Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Preity Zinta and husband Gene Goodenough, Madhuri Dixit, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Malaika Chopra. Shahid Kapoor and wife Mira Rajput, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were also present.

