Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan cheer for Gen Z as they lead student protests: 'Questioning isn't disrespect'

As the CJP-led student protest gains momentum, more Bollywood A-listers are slowly coming out in support of the students and their demands for educational reforms, examination irregularities and the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak. After Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt, actors Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday have now voiced their support for the movement.

'Brings tears to my eyes'

Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan support student protests in Delhi.

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Sara Ali Khan backed the students and said their protest reminds her of the true spirit of patriotism. She shared a note on Instagram that read, "Our students are our future and their future tugs at the very heart of our nation. Their resolve burns like a quiet, unquenchable flame that brings tears to my eyes, reminding us that true patriotism beats in the brave hearts of those who dare to stand up for what they believe in. Their courage and determination to seek a better and safer future is both inspiring and stirring; a powerful awakening of our shared conscience. We must listen to them with open hearts, care deeply and walk beside them. Their dreams are woven into ours. Our dreams live in theirs. As an optimistic patriot, I have immense faith that our government will deliver justice. Jai Hind."

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'Questioning isn’t disrespect'

{{^usCountry}} Ananya Panday praised Gen Z and said the younger generation is no longer afraid to ask questions or demand fairness from the system. She wrote, "Gen Z has always been labelled … not all of them have been kind. But maybe this moment is reminding us who this generation really is. A generation that’s no longer willing to accept, “this is how it’s always been.” They’re not asking for shortcuts. They’re asking for fairness to be the bare minimum, not the exception. Questioning isn’t disrespect. Speaking up isn’t rebellion. It’s hope. It’s belief that things can be better. And that’s how change begins. 🙏🏼 I love my country and its people ♥️ Jai Hind ♥️🙏🏼" {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ananya Panday praised Gen Z and said the younger generation is no longer afraid to ask questions or demand fairness from the system. She wrote, "Gen Z has always been labelled … not all of them have been kind. But maybe this moment is reminding us who this generation really is. A generation that’s no longer willing to accept, “this is how it’s always been.” They’re not asking for shortcuts. They’re asking for fairness to be the bare minimum, not the exception. Questioning isn’t disrespect. Speaking up isn’t rebellion. It’s hope. It’s belief that things can be better. And that’s how change begins. 🙏🏼 I love my country and its people ♥️ Jai Hind ♥️🙏🏼" {{/usCountry}}

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Bollywood's support grows louder

For weeks, Bollywood celebrities had been criticised on social media for maintaining silence over the CJP-led student protest, which has been ongoing in Delhi for nearly a month. However, after Monday's protest march, during which students faced lathi-charge and tear gas while marching towards Parliament, an increasing number of film personalities have chosen to publicly support the movement.

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In the last 24 hours alone, celebrities including Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Sara and Ananya have spoken in favour of the students. Several others, including Huma Qureshi, Shabana Azmi, Prakash Raj, Rajkummar Rao and R. Madhavan, have also extended their support to the student protest.