Ananya Panday, Chunky Panday serve father-daughter goals as they groove to Main Tera Tota together. Watch

Bollywood actor Chunky Panday is often seen hyping up his daughter Ananya Panday for her performances in films. Recently, during her performance at the Zee Cine Awards, Ananya called her father on stage for a fun dance to his song Main Tera Tota. Their performance has left fans calling them the “best father-daughter duo.”(Also Read: Ananya Panday was 'uncomfortable' doing Vijay Deverakonda's Liger, reveals dad Chunky: 'She said I'm too young for this') Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday dancing together.

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday dance performance

Several videos from the award function surfaced on the internet. In one of the clips, Ananya was seen grooving to her dad’s 90s hit Main Tera Tota. Chunky later joined her on stage, and the two were seen matching steps to the iconic number. At the end, Ananya bowed down to her father and gave him a warm hug. She also shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “Most fun dancing on dad’s songs.”

While fans appreciated Ananya’s energetic performance, many were touched by her sweet bond with Chunky and their fun moment together. One fan wrote, “This is the sweetest thing.” Another commented, “New father-daughter goals set right here.” A third added, “I love this father-daughter duo. Love watching them dance together — their bond is so pure.” Another fan praised Ananya’s dancing and wrote, “Ananya dances so beautifully.” One more added, “She is on fire.”

Apart from this, Ananya also danced to Ek Tu Hi Yaar Mera from her film Pati Patni Aur Woh, and fans couldn’t stop gushing about her sizzling presence on the dance floor. Tamannaah Bhatia, Rasha Thadani and others also delivered electrifying performances at the award show.

Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday’s upcoming projects

Ananya was last seen in the film Kesari Chapter 2, which also featured Akshay Kumar and R. Madhavan in lead roles. She will next be seen in the romantic drama Chand Mera Dil, also starring Lakshya. Helmed by Vivek Soni and backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film is scheduled for release this year. Sharing the posters on Instagram, Karan wrote, “We have two chands ready to bring an intense & passionate love story like no other!!! 🌙 Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai... 🫶🏻 Chand Mera Dil, starring Ananya Panday & Lakshya. Directed by Vivek Soni. Coming to cinemas in 2025.”

Chunky, on the other hand, was most recently seen in the Netflix show The Royals. He will next be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Housefull 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Sanjay Dutt, Nana Patekar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Nargis Fakhri in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on 6 June 2025.