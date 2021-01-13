Ananya Panday doesn't care if it's too soon to post throwback pics from Maldives vacay with Ishaan Khatter. See pics
- Ananya Panday took to Instagram to share a couple of throwback pictures from her recent Maldives vacation with rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter.
Actor Ananya Panday has shared a couple of throwback pictures of her recent New Year's vacation to the Maldives. Ananya had travelled to the popular tourist destination with actor Ishaan Khatter, fuelling link-up rumours.
Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she wrote, "Is it too early to post a throwback?" She posted two pictures of herself, posing with sea in the background.
Ananya had shared several pictures from the vacation earlier, as well. She returned to Mumbai with Ishaan, after appearing in several of his posts from the Maldives.
Ishaan had acknowledged that they were together on the trip, when he thanked Ananya in the caption of his latest post. Ishaan confirmed that the two indeed celebrated New Year together with a picture of Ananya sitting on a swing in the Maldives. A couple of pictures of Ananya and Ishaan clicking selfies with the hotel staff in Maldives had also surfaced on social media.
The actors worked together in the film Khaali Peeli. The film was directed by Maqbool Khan and released on ZeePlex. Ananya’s next release will be Shakun Batra’s untitled film, starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan, meanwhile, will be seen in Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant and Katrina Kaif. He recently appeared in the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy.
Also read: Ananya Panday excited for 2021 but says, ‘I don’t want to have a sense of having arrived’
In an interview to Hindustan Times, Ananya said that she doesn't believe that she has 'arrived'. "I feel there’s something more to do and achieve. It keeps motivating me to keep doing better. I’m blessed to be in this position to have three feature films in a span of one and a half years. The acceptance makes me feel overwhelmed, especially from children and kids, it makes my heart really warm," she said.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anupam Kher honours mother in emotional Humans of Bombay post, read here
- Anupam Kher has spoken about his mother, and the sacrifices she made to ensure that her children could lead happy lives. Read the note here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Take a peek inside Anushka-Virat's gift hamper, sent to paps requesting privacy
- Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli sent a special gift hamper to the paparazzi, requesting privacy for their newborn daughter. Here's an unboxing video.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neetu Chandra says she was replaced by Kangana Ranaut in Tanu Weds Manu
- Actor Neetu Chandra has said that she had signed Tanu Weds Manu, before Kangana Ranaut was brought in to replace her, on Madhavan's recommendation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhishek Banerjee: Soon there will be a bottleneck in the industry due to shoots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra is a proud sister as Parineeti's Girl on the Train teaser debuts
- Priyanka Chopra is excited to watch her cousin, Parineeti Chopra, in The Girl on the Train, which was given a release date on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant's 'fans' target comedian Daniel Fernandes for joking about his death
- Comedian Daniel Fernandes has issued a statement after he was targeted by fans of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, for making jokes about his death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rohit Saraf on Ludo’s success: You want assurance that motivates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoojit Sircar returns to social media: Wanted some sanity, had to get out
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hina Khan completes 12 years as an actor: 'It has been overwhelming'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saiyami Kher: After Mirzya didn’t work, filmmakers who'd signed me hired others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Milind Soman: In 2021, I hope that I can resurrect my business and rehire people
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares major throwback pic with Saif, is envious of her old waistline
- Actor Kareena Kapoor expressed envy for her old waistline in a major throwback picture from her courtship days with Saif Ali Khan. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia shares a stunning no-makeup selfie, is that Ranbir’s jersey behind her?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Newlyweds Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are excited to celebrate first Lohri
- Neha Kakkar took to Instagram to share her excitement about celebrating her first Lohri as a married woman. Check out new pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BBC documentary shines light on Jiah Khan's death, Sooraj defends himself
- Sooraj Pancholi and Aditya Pancholi defended themselves in a new BBC Two documentary series about the death of Jiah Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox