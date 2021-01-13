Ananya Panday doesn't care if it's too soon to post throwback pics from Maldives vacay with Ishaan Khatter. See pics

Actor Ananya Panday has shared a couple of throwback pictures of her recent New Year's vacation to the Maldives. Ananya had travelled to the popular tourist destination with actor Ishaan Khatter, fuelling link-up rumours.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, she wrote, "Is it too early to post a throwback?" She posted two pictures of herself, posing with sea in the background.





Ananya had shared several pictures from the vacation earlier, as well. She returned to Mumbai with Ishaan, after appearing in several of his posts from the Maldives.

Ishaan had acknowledged that they were together on the trip, when he thanked Ananya in the caption of his latest post. Ishaan confirmed that the two indeed celebrated New Year together with a picture of Ananya sitting on a swing in the Maldives. A couple of pictures of Ananya and Ishaan clicking selfies with the hotel staff in Maldives had also surfaced on social media.

The actors worked together in the film Khaali Peeli. The film was directed by Maqbool Khan and released on ZeePlex. Ananya’s next release will be Shakun Batra’s untitled film, starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Ishaan, meanwhile, will be seen in Phone Bhoot, with Siddhant and Katrina Kaif. He recently appeared in the BBC miniseries A Suitable Boy.

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Ananya said that she doesn't believe that she has 'arrived'. "I feel there’s something more to do and achieve. It keeps motivating me to keep doing better. I’m blessed to be in this position to have three feature films in a span of one and a half years. The acceptance makes me feel overwhelmed, especially from children and kids, it makes my heart really warm," she said.





