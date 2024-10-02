Ananya Panday reacts to being called the next Alia Bhatt: ‘It’s a huge compliment’

Ananya Panday is a huge Alia Bhatt fan but she is not ready to talk about any comparisons with the actor. Ananya, who is busy promoting her upcoming film CTRL, reacted to the statement during an interview with Filmygyan that she is the next Alia Bhatt. Interestingly, both CTRL and Alia's next Jigra are releasing just one week apart from each other- even as CTRL is an OTT release whereas Jigra is a theatrical one. (Also read: Ananya Panday reveals her conditions for doing an item number: ‘There are ways to be sexy; if the girl has control..’) The next Alia Bhatt? Check out what Ananya Panday had to say to that!(Instagram)

What Ananya said

During the interview, when Ananya asked about her views on fans calling her ‘the upcoming Alia Bhatt for sure,’ the actor started with a “no.” She went on to add, “I think Alia is too good. It’s a huge compliment that people think that, but I think I can’t touch what Alia has done, ever.”

More details

Alia had a special appearance in Ananya's first film, Student of the Year 2. Alia performed with Tiger Shroff in The Hook UP Song. Also, Alia made her acting debut with Student of the Year in 2012.

Fans saw Ananya last in the OTT show Call Me Bae. The comedy-drama series, which addressed themes such as privilege, empowerment, and the impact of social media, also featured Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat alongside Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, and Lisa Mishra.

CTRL is a cyber thriller that also stars Vihaan Samat. It is set to arrive on Netflix on October 4. In the movie, Ananya and Vihaan play Nella and Joe, respectively, a romantic couple who create content together and are loved by their internet audience. Vikramaditya Motwane has written CTRL in collaboration with Avinash Sampath.

Alia completed a decade in the industry in 2022. She won the National Award last year for Gangubai Kathiawadi. Fans are eagerly waiting for her next release Jigra.