Ananya Panday reveals her conditions for doing an item number: ‘There are ways to be sexy; if the girl has control..’

The industry as well as the audience is often divided on the idea of an item number song in Indian films. Songs like Katrina Kaif’s Sheila Ki Jawani and Munni Badnaam starring Malaika Arora were all the rage when they first released but the music videos also received heavy criticism by a segment of movie-buffs. Well, in a recent interview, star kid and actor Ananya Panday was asked about her opinion on the same. She explained how the country is very impressionable, and she feels the same way about herself. Ananya further stated that as creative people, actors have to be aware of what they are showing onscreen, but at the end of the day it's entertainment. So would Ananya ever do an item number? Ananya Panday reveals if she would ever say yes to doing an item number

When asked if she would ever be open to doing an item number, Ananya told Humans Of Bombay, “There are ways in which you can do it. You know, if I feel like the girl is being empowered through the song, if she has control, if she’s not being overtly sexualised, if she’s not being respected, then I wouldn’t do it. It has to be seen from the other perspective where maybe the girl is in control. There are lots of ways where you can play around with things. Everything doesn’t have to be done in the way that it’s been done since so many years.”

She further explained that there are ways to change things around, to be ‘sexy but not to be sexualised and objectified’. Ananya concluded, “It’s about just switching the control to girl instead of the man.” Well, the way Ananya explained her take on doing an item number song is quite refreshing. We are sure fans would love to see her in such an avatar in an entertaining music video.

Currently on the work front, Ananya is busy gearing up for her next OTT project, titled CTRL.