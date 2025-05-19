Ananya Panday’s rumoured boyfriend Walker Blanco cheers for her as she makes it to Forbes Asia 30 Under 30 Asia list

Actors Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter have made it to the Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia list for 2025. Her rumoured boyfriend, Walker Blanco, couldn't help but celebrate the news and cheer for her. Also read: Ananya Panday’s comment on Walker Blanco's Instagram post fuels romance rumours, sister Rysa's remark takes the cake Last year, Ananya Panday and model Walker Blanco sparked dating rumours after being spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding.

Walker Blanco celebrates Ananya’s milestone

Ananya's achievement on Forbes' 30 Under 30 Asia list has sparked celebrations, and her loved ones aren't the only ones cheering her on – her rumoured beau Walker is also over the moon. He took to Instagram to share his excitement and pride, reacting to Ananya's recognition.

He took to Instagram Stories to report the list on his handle and added a clapping emoji as a reaction to Ananya's milestone.

His Insta story.

The Forbes 30 under 30 Asia list wrote about Ananya with the citation, “Ananya Panday made her Bollywood acting debut in 2019 in the romantic comedy Student of the Year 2. Since then, she's appeared in 11 films, including CTRL, a Hindi-language thriller shown on Netflix. In April, Ananya was named Chanel's first Indian brand ambassador, a milestone for the luxury brand's expansion in South Asia. The daughter of actor Chunky Panday, she has 26 million followers on Instagram.”

Ananya was last seen in the biographical drama Kesari 2, co-starring Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan. She is also slated to star in Call Me Bae Season 2 and Chand Mera Dil.

About Ananya and Walker’s rumoured romance

Last year, Ananya Panday and model Walker Blanco sparked dating rumours after being spotted together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding. According to Bombay Times, Ananya introduced Walker as her ‘partner’ at Anant Ambani's wedding.

"She was not even hiding it. Multiple people saw them dancing together to a romantic song," a source revealed. However, the duo is yet to react to the reports.

Walker reportedly works with the Ambanis at Vantara in Jamnagar, though details about his job and whether he stays in India remain unclear.

On Ananya’s 26th birthday, Walker posted a sweet birthday message on Instagram, writing, "Happy birthday beautiful! You are so special! I love you, Anniee (red heart emoji)!"

Despite being silent on their relationship status, Ananya and Walker's interactions on Instagram continue to spark romantic rumours, leaving fans intrigued.