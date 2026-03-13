Ananya Panday says she changed herself a lot in past relationships: ‘Wish I’d learned not to let someone affect me’

Talking about the lessons love has taught her, actor Ananya Panday recently reflected on her past relationships. She recalled how they often pushed her to shrink parts of herself to make someone else feel bigger. Ananya Panday talks about her past relationships.

Ananya Panday reflects on her past relationships In an interview with Harper's Bazaar India, Ananya revealed that she was someone who could not be alone at all and always wanted either her partner, parents, or friends around her. However, when she started living alone, her love for personal space grew. She said the experience also shifted her fundamental understanding of romantic relationships.

She said, “In past relationships, I’d want the other person to shine more than me. At the cost of putting myself down or making myself smaller, I’d change myself a lot, become more like the other person. I wish I’d learned earlier not to let someone change me or affect me so much. I felt like I had to be less of something, and that’s something I wish I had realised sooner.”

In the past, Ananya dated Ishaan Khatter, but the couple eventually parted ways. In 2022, Ishaan confirmed their breakup on Koffee With Karan and said he hoped they would remain friends. Ananya was later reportedly in a relationship with Aditya Roy Kapur for nearly two years. While they never made their relationship public, pictures from their vacations together surfaced online.

However, in May 2024, a source confirmed their breakup and told ETimes, “They broke up almost a month ago. They were going quite well, and the breakup came as a shock to all of us. They are cordial with each other. Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there’s hurt. She is spending time with her new furry friend. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely.”

Now, Ananya is rumoured to be dating former model Walker Blanco. The two were first spotted together at the wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in 2024. Bombay Times reported that Ananya introduced Walker as her ‘partner’ at the event.

“He was Ananya’s date for the wedding. She introduced everyone to Walker as her partner at the wedding and wasn’t hiding it. Multiple people even saw them dancing together when a romantic song was playing. It is still too new for the two to make it official,” a source told the portal. However, neither of them has confirmed the relationship yet.