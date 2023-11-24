Ananya Panday shares new pics of her first apartment, thanks Gauri Khan for designing it. See post

Earlier this month, on Dhanteras, Ananya Panday announced that she had bought her own house. The actor had shared a glimpse of the puja at her Mumbai apartment via a picture and video she posted on Instagram. Now, Ananya has given a better look inside her brand new home, which has been designed by none other than Gauri Khan. Also read: Ananya Panday reveals why she has started muting, unfollowing pages on social media

Ananya Panday poses with Gauri Khan at her house

Ananya Panday poses with Gauri Khan, who has designed her new home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Friday, Ananya took to Instagram and shared a couple of photos of herself posing with Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan, who is an interior designer and film producer. Ananya and Gauri were seen striking poses inside the former's new apartment. They sat in a living room, which had a cream and grey colour theme.

The pictures were taken on Wednesday, as they featured Gauri and Ananya is the same outfits they were spotted in at the star-studded Farrey screening. Gauri was in a yellow blazer and black outfit, while Ananya wore a lavender look.

In her caption, Ananya Panday wrote, “My first home... my dream home (ed hart emoji)... thank you @gaurikhan... no one could have understood exactly what I wanted better than you... and made it so so so special for me... you’re the best, love you!!!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reactions to her post

A fan commented, "Woohoo. Super proud moment." Another wrote, "This is so cool." A fan also gushed about Ananya and Gauri, writing, "Both look beautiful." About Ananya's home, an Instagram user wrote, "Looks nice. Can't wait to see more of you house."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On November 10, Ananya had shared on Instagram, "My OWN home!! Need all your love and good vibes!!! To new beginnings... happy Dhanteras." Dressed in a yellow ethnic outfit, the actor posed next to puja altar inside her new home. In a clip, Ananya was also seen performing some ritual near the entrance of her Mumbai apartment.

Ananya's recent projects

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ananya was last seen with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2 (2023). Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Dream Girl 2 is a sequel to Ayushmann's 2019 hit of the same title. Dream Girl 2 also features Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Ananya will be seen next in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. She also has director Vikramaditya Motwane's untitled cybercrime-thriller as one of her upcoming projects.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON