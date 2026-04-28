Aneet Padda’s schoolgirl look from Shakti Shalini sets grabs attention; fans react

Aneet Padda is grabbing attention after a video from the sets of her upcoming film Shakti Shalini circulated online, putting the spotlight on her look in the film. Reportedly shot in Gwalior, the clip shows her in character as a schoolgirl, offering an early glimpse into the role she is set to play. (Also read: Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda avoid paparazzi after being spotted at Amritsar Airport, hide faces. Watch )

Fans react to Aneet Padda's schoolgirl look

Aneet Padda's transformation in Shakti Shalini sparks buzz on social media.

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In the video, Aneet is seen in a simple school uniform with neatly braided hair, reflecting the rooted, small-town setting of the story. The film, currently being shot across parts of Madhya Pradesh, is expected to present the 23-year-old actor in a role that marks a shift from her earlier screen outings. The clip has already sparked curiosity around her character and the film’s narrative.

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{{^usCountry}} Soon after the video surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. While many praised her look, others shared mixed opinions and speculation about her role. One user wrote, “I hope this works for her, people are already out there ready to pounce.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Soon after the video surfaced online, fans flooded social media with reactions. While many praised her look, others shared mixed opinions and speculation about her role. One user wrote, “I hope this works for her, people are already out there ready to pounce.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Another commented, “Maddock better make this one good. All the best to Aneet and the team.” Some also speculated that the scene could be part of a flashback, with one remarking, “This is most probably a flashback. She is not playing a schoolgirl.” About Shakti Shalini {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another commented, “Maddock better make this one good. All the best to Aneet and the team.” Some also speculated that the scene could be part of a flashback, with one remarking, “This is most probably a flashback. She is not playing a schoolgirl.” About Shakti Shalini {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Aneet was confirmed as the lead of Shakti Shalini in 2025, with the film positioned as a key addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Her character was first introduced in a post-credits scene of Thamma, released on October 21, 2025, where she was described as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Aneet was confirmed as the lead of Shakti Shalini in 2025, with the film positioned as a key addition to the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe. Her character was first introduced in a post-credits scene of Thamma, released on October 21, 2025, where she was described as “the creator, the destroyer, and the mother of all.” {{/usCountry}}

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Shakti Shalini is scheduled for a theatrical release later this year. For now, the viral video from the set has only added to the buzz, giving audiences an early look at Aneet’s transformation.

On the work front

Meanwhile, Aneet has also reunited with Ahaan Panday and Mohit Suri for another intense love story backed by YRF. The yet-to-be-titled project is expected to go on floors later this year and is eyeing a worldwide release in 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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