Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda avoid paparazzi after being spotted at Amritsar Airport, hide faces. Watch

Fans quickly reacted, filling the comments with heart emojis and excitement. Amid ongoing rumours about their relationship, Ahaan and Aneet have become a popular pair among audiences, especially following their debut together in the 2025 YRF blockbuster Saiyaara.

The video shows the two heading inside the airport while avoiding photographers. While Aneet was sporting a casual look wearing a tee, with a white shirt and denim jeans, Ahaan was wearing a dark blue hoodie and jeans. Both of them had their faces covered with masks.

Saiyaara stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda recently found themselves in the spotlight after a video of them at Amritsar Airport showed them trying to avoid the paparazzi. The clip captures the duo walking quickly through the terminal while trying to cover their faces as paparazzi approached, seemingly taking them by surprise. (Also read: Team Saiyaara reunites: Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda to star in Mohit Suri's 'intense romance' backed by YRF )

Reunion after Saiyaara success The duo made their big-screen debut with Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. The film became a commercial success and was praised for its music, emotional narrative, and chemistry between the lead actors. The film grossed over ₹571 crore worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing love story in Indian cinema history.

Now, the trio is gearing up to reunite for another untitled film, which is expected to revolve around an intense love story. Like Saiyaara, this is also being produced by Akshaye Widhani of Yash Raj Films.

The filmmaker has shared his excitement about working with Ahaan and Aneet again, describing the collaboration as deeply special. “It’s always been love stories for me… overwhelming, when emotions are so unbound and impossible to ignore,” he said, adding that he naturally gravitates towards intense romantic narratives. He further noted that returning with the same team feels like “coming back home,” but with a renewed creative drive.

Mohit also admitted that the new project makes him feel like he is starting fresh again. “This time I feel like a newcomer… excited and anxious about this story,” he said, expressing hope that the film’s music will resonate with audiences in the same way his previous work has. The film is slated for a 2027 release.