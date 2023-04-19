Angad Bedi was nervous before his first 400m race that got him silver medal: ‘Had butterflies in my stomach’

Angad Bedi bagged a silver medal in his first sprinting tournament. The tournament was held in Mumbai, and Angad participated in the 400m race in the 31-40 year category. Angad managed to finish the race in 66 seconds. (Also read: Angad on his prep for 400m race) Angad Bedi poses with his coach Brinston Miranada after winning his first silver medal in a 400m race.

Angad prepared for the tournament under the guidance of coach Brinston Miranda, for a year. Speaking about his maiden sports victory, Angad said in a press statement, "I have always been drawn towards sports, and I wanted to push myself to see how far I could go in a new field. The past few weeks have been intense, but the silver medal makes it all worth it. I am grateful to my coach and my team for their unwavering support and guidance throughout this journey." Brinston has several gold medals to his credit, in sprinting including the fifth place in World masters 2016.

Angad Bedi during his first 400m race.

The actor also shared pictures and a video from the event and wrote oin Instagram, "Ran my first official 400m race in track n field. Under the guidance of my guru and coach @mirandabrinston sir. Been training for this day for almost a year on the track. There has been a lot of effort put.. when I started running i was doing 2:15 in a 400m. Yesterday i timed my best 66 seconds. Which got me a silver medal."

He added, "Yes I was nervous.There were butterflies in my stomach..but i did it all thanks to my coach who believed in me. And my doc @prachishah11 for fixing me on endless sessions on the physio table I have a long way to go in getting better which i will always strive for. Its always ..you against you. Beat yourself and keep marching. #409 my no I'll always remember."

Angad got his first silver medal with the race, but he fell short of his own aim. In an interview with Hindustan Times earllier this year, Angad had said finishing the race in 60 or 63 seconds would be his medal. He had said that he was working on “the explosive side” of his body - speed, strength and conditioning. He also said that he had been training with Brinston for three years.

