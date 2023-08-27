Angad Bedi wishes Neha Dhupia on her birthday with wholesome video featuring their kids; see their new house

Neha Dhupia celebrated her 43rd birthday on Sunday. Husband and actor Angad Bedi took to Instagram to share a candid video of how he wished her in the morning along with a birthday message on Instagram. The video shows him singing “happy birthday” for her as she begins the day by cuddling her kids and showering them with kisses. Also read: Angad Bedi on playing Saiyami Kher's boyfriend in Ghoomer: ‘His love is not out of pity’ Neha Dhupia with her kids Mehr and Guriq.

What's in Neha Dhupia's birthday video

Angad wrote along with the video, "Happy birthday to the best friend…girlfriend…Wifey…mommy! Thank you for making our lives and home full with noise and laughter…we love you…you make it all worth it!!! (heart emoji) From Mehr…Guriq…and Papa (kiss emoji)."

The video also shows a glimpse of the kids' new room. They moved to a new, bigger house in May this year. Mehr is seen sitting by the huge glass window which gives a good view of the surroundings. Neha picks up her son Guriq from the bed and goes on to shower him and Mehr with cuddles and kisses as Angad sings for her while capturing the moment.

Fans and friends wish Neha Dhupia on her birthday

Neha responded to Angad's post, “I love you baby,” along with several heart emojis. Actors Kunal Kapoor, Anita Haasanandani also wished Neha in the comments section. A fan reacted, “That's such a coolest and sweetest bday wish! Happiest bday to gorgeous Neha.” Another wrote, “How sweet! Happy birthday! Stay blessed!” One more commented, “So so wholesome.” A comment also read: “ap bahot lucky'ho family bahot achhi h aur app bhi (you are very lucky and you have a beautiful family).” “Such a cute family,” said yet another fan.

Kareena Kapoor also wished Neha on her Instagram Stories. Sharing a picture with her, Kareena wrote, “Happy birthday Neha…to many more discusssionsss. Love you. Have a fabulous one.” Dia Mirza also shared a sweet message for her. "Happy birthday to this brave, amazing woman! One who stands tall and shines her light every day!" she wrote on her Instagram Stories. Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Amrita Arora and Anushka Sharma also wished her on social media.

