Anil Kapoor: Big international shows were pitched to me, but my priority is my family

Anil Kapoor has his priorities in place. At this stage of his life and career, the actor doesn’t want to spend too much time away from his family. He has been part of international projects such as 24 and Mission Impossible: Ghost Protocol (2011). Ask if we will get to see him in his next one soon, and he says, “Why not? If anything exciting comes my way, [I will do it]. Also, for me, the filmmaker is very important, then the role and the time they need from me.”

The 65-year-old brings up family as he continues, “I have done a lot of shows in the UK, and have got offers from all the big platforms. Sometimes, shows need a lot of your time. Then you have to make your choice — at this stage of my life, should I take that plunge and be away from my family, to say yes to this show?”

He tells us that big international shows have been pitched to him. “But unfortunately,” he says, “because of my priority — my family more than my career — I said I would rather stay in India and do whatever I can here. Unless it’s something really big, I take my family’s consent. If they say yes, I do it. I didn’t ask earlier, but now I have to ask them if I can stay away from them for so many months.”

Does he also consult with them for choosing roles? The actor, who was recently seen in JugJugg Jeeyo, replies, “It’s always about the time and staying away from them, never the role. Then there are films like Thar, in which I worked with my son Harsh (Varrdhan Kapoor; actor), or a film which all of us are producing, and needs me to be there as one of the key members.