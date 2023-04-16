Anil Kapoor celebrates 30 years of Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja with special post: 'Might have not done well but...'

Anil Kapoor is thinking about Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja as it completes 30 years on Sunday. He took to Instagram and Twitter to share a bunch of photos from the film and its shoot and penned a special note. (Also read: Shabana Azmi says Satish Kaushik contemplated suicide after Roop Ki Rani failed) Anil Kapoor starred with Sridevi in romantic action movie Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja.

Sharing the photos, he wrote, “A film that might have not done well at the box office but was made with all heart…directed by my friend Satish…30 years ago….the songs and the train robbery were brilliantly shot by my friend... I believe every project is a learning experience and a cherished one.” The photos include one of the cast and crew, which also includes director Satish Kaushik and the film's female lead, late actor Sridevi. It also feature's Sridevi's husband and the film's producer Boney Kapoor.

More photos show Anil and Sridevi posing on the poster for the movie, and a couple of solo shots of Anil. Fans of the actor reacted to the post. “I liked the movie when I saw it in my childhood, later I got to know that it didn’t do well at the box office but I thoroughly enjoyed it. Thank you to both of you,” wrote. “I loved the movie!!! Was one of my favourites. Sridevi was hilarious,” commented another.

The film's director Satish Kaushik died in March of a heart attack. Anil recently attended his memorial in Mumbai, hosted by Anupam Kher. Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was made on a big budget but failed at the box office, sending Satish into depression. Recently, Shabana Azmi talked about his state at the time.

A report by The Times of India quoted Shabana as saying at an event, "After the film (Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja) failed, he was a dukhi aatma (sad soul) and he had this feeling that, 'Now I should die.’ He was on the first floor and when he looked down from there because he was finding ways to commit suicide, there was a party going on. He saw potatoes and brinjals being fried. So, he was like, 'Yaar main aloo baigan ke beech mein agar kud ke marr jaunga toh yeh kharab death hogi (If I fall between potatoes and brinjals and die, it'll be a bad death)'."

Satish later made films like Tere Naam and Kaagaz.

