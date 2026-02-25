Anil Kapoor says ‘no one is my fan at my home’, reveals still taking ₹10,000 from his wife before going to shoot
At the Subedaar trailer launch, Anil Kapoor humorously admitted his family isn't interested in his acting career.
Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming movie, Subedaar. During the trailer launch event of Subedaar, Anil made a hilarious confession. Even though the actor enjoys a huge fan following, he revealed that no one in his family is his fan and further revealed how he still takes pocket money from his wife.
Anil Kapoor talks about still asking money from his wife
Anil has often talked about how his wife, Sunita Kapoor, has had a major role in his success. The actor, during the Subedar’s trailer launch event, talked about how his wife keeps him grounded. He said, “No one is my fan at my home. As I was leaving home today, I told my wife I was heading for a trailer launch. She asked, ‘Which film?’ She has no idea what’s happening in my professional life — and that’s the kind of family I come from. They treat me exactly the same. Sometimes I even ask for ₹10,000–15,000 in cash before heading to a shoot."
During the event, the actor also revealed that his wife sacrificed a lot for his career and said, “In Subedaar, I think I dug into my relationship with my wife. Of course, I don't have this kind of relationship with my daughter. Rhea, Sonam and I are like friends… The love which I have for my wife, and the love for my work… waha I am… the love for the nation. I love my nation, I love my work also, but how do I (pauses) get that in that? Then of course I love my wife.”
About Sunita Kapoor and Anil Kapoor
What started with a prank call, turned into a lifetime of togetherness. Anil and Sunita tied the knot on May 19, 1984. Their eldest daughter is Sonam, who made her debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Saawariya. Their younger daughter Rhea, is a movie producer. While the youngest son, Harshvardhan, is also an actor in Bollywood.
About Subedaar
Helmed by Suresh Triveni, the action drama stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role, alongside Radhika Madan, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image Films, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network, the film is scheduled to release on Prime Video on March 5.
The official synopsis of the film reads, “Haunted by loss and drifting away from his daughter, a retired Subedaar Arjun Maurya's newly found civilian life is jolted by one reckless act. As old wounds reopen, he must summon the warrior within to face a new kind of war - one that hits too close to his heart.”
