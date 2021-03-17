Anil Kapoor shares new photoshoot, wife Sunita is all heart for the ageless hunk

Anil Kapoor continues to give the younger generation a tough competition with his ageless looks and has now shared fresh pictures from his latest photoshoot. Among those showering love on the photos is his wife Sunita.

Anil shared several pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram, along with a few lines from a motivational poem by Ankita Singh. The pictures show him in a long shirt worn under a cream suit and white shoes with Mumbai's Gateway of India in the backdrop. The post received more than 75000 likes within an hour.

His actor nephew Arjun Kapoor also liked the pictures. Anil's wife Sunita dropped several heart emojis, Anil acknowledged her reaction with hearts and blowing a kiss emojis. Actor Neetu Kapoor, who will now be seen making a comeback opposite him in the film Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, dropped a starry-eyes and a punch emoji in the comments section. TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor reacted, "Ooooooooooooooooooooooooooof." Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh said she was in "Loveeeee" with his look. Many others called him "chic" and "dashing" in the comments section.

A few days back, Anil had shared pictures from a photoshoot where he could be seen walking on a Mumbai street in his 40-year-old pair of denim and a denim jacket borrowed from his daughter Rhea Kapoor. He had also shared a throwback picture from 1980 showing him in the same jeans. He had written in the caption, "As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims. 2021, Mumbai. 1980, Calcutta (Shot by the Late Nimay Ghosh). Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me!"

Anil was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK Vs AK, alongside Anurag Kashyap, which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam Kapoor. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu in lead roles.

Besides this, he also has Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline.

