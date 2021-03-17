Anil Kapoor shares new photoshoot, wife Sunita is all heart for the ageless hunk
- Anil Kapoor has shared fresh pictures from a latest photoshoot in which he can be seen posing in a suit in front of the Gateway of India, in Mumbai.
Anil Kapoor continues to give the younger generation a tough competition with his ageless looks and has now shared fresh pictures from his latest photoshoot. Among those showering love on the photos is his wife Sunita.
Anil shared several pictures from the photoshoot on Instagram, along with a few lines from a motivational poem by Ankita Singh. The pictures show him in a long shirt worn under a cream suit and white shoes with Mumbai's Gateway of India in the backdrop. The post received more than 75000 likes within an hour.
His actor nephew Arjun Kapoor also liked the pictures. Anil's wife Sunita dropped several heart emojis, Anil acknowledged her reaction with hearts and blowing a kiss emojis. Actor Neetu Kapoor, who will now be seen making a comeback opposite him in the film Jugg Jugg Jeeyo, dropped a starry-eyes and a punch emoji in the comments section. TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor reacted, "Ooooooooooooooooooooooooooof." Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh said she was in "Loveeeee" with his look. Many others called him "chic" and "dashing" in the comments section.
A few days back, Anil had shared pictures from a photoshoot where he could be seen walking on a Mumbai street in his 40-year-old pair of denim and a denim jacket borrowed from his daughter Rhea Kapoor. He had also shared a throwback picture from 1980 showing him in the same jeans. He had written in the caption, "As you get older, the only thing that you should let fade are your denims. 2021, Mumbai. 1980, Calcutta (Shot by the Late Nimay Ghosh). Denim brands if you are looking for a male model.. Call me!"
Also read: Fans do not believe Hrithik Roshan's claim that he eats samosas, this was his reply
Anil was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK Vs AK, alongside Anurag Kashyap, which streamed on Netflix. The comedy-thriller also featured Sonam Kapoor. He will be next seen in Raj Mehta's directorial Jug Jugg Jeeyo along with Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, and Neetu in lead roles.
Besides this, he also has Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Murad Khetani's Animal with Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the pipeline.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham says '90% of movies that opted for OTT release were bad'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor shares new photoshoot, wife Sunita is all heart for the ageless hunk
- Anil Kapoor has shared fresh pictures from a latest photoshoot in which he can be seen posing in a suit in front of the Gateway of India, in Mumbai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chehre producer plays coy about Rhea Chakraborty's presence in movie
- Rhea Chakraborty was earlier said to be associated with the upcoming movie Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi. However, the actor has been missing from the poster and teaser of the same.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kanungo: Salman bhai was always clear about releasing Radhe in theatres
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Twinkle Khanna revealed Karan Johar was in love with her in school
- Twinkle Khanna had once revealed that Karan Johar confessed his love for her when they were young. Karan confirmed the claim and added that she was the only woman he loved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hello Charlie teaser: Aadar Jain is on road trip with gorilla who loves Hrithik
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trishala Dutt addresses follower's 'curiosity' on how her boyfriend died
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhuri wishes son Arin on 18th birthday: 'With freedom comes responsibilities'
- Madhuri Dixit has shared a birthday wish for son Arin who turned 18 this year. She shared two then-and-now pictures with him on Instagram.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 to clash with Salman Khan's Radhe
- John Abraham has turned down speculations that the release date of his film, Satyameva Jayate 2, will be changed to avert a clash with Salman Khan's Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan on quitting social media: 'Main apni thunki mein rahta hoon'
- Aamir Khan, who has quit social media, said there is now an increased role of media as he will now communicate with his fans through media only.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Saif Ali Khan spotted in new stylish haircut, blue lenses
- Saif Ali Khan was recently spotted with an all new haircut and blue contact lenses. The actor was reportedly shooting for his next project.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan claims he was just looking for samosas in the menu in new pic
- Hrithik Roshan has shared two new pictures on Instagram and his fans can't believe his claim in the caption. It takes about the actor's love for samosas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Naveli shares family portrait to wish Shweta Bachchan on 47th birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Janhvi has potential to be next Alia': Roohi star reacts to fan comment
- Janhvi Kapoor had an adorable reaction when a fan compared her to Alia Bhatt, and said that her career could pan out like Alia's.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kajol has a reply at the ready for those who say she has a 'good appetite'
- Actor Kajol has shared a new meme of herself, poking fun at her 'good appetite'. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox