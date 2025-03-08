Anil Kapoor, wife Sunita feed sadhus in Haridwar on Anupam Kher's 70th birthday; fans call it ‘good gesture’

Anupam Kher found the loveliest way to celebrate his big 70th birthday. The veteran actor and his celebrity friends all headed to Haridwar for a spiritual celebration. Among them were Anil Kapoor, his wife Sunita Kapoor, music director MM Keeravani and Ashoke Pandit. (Also read: Anupam Kher asks Elon Musk over why his X account was locked: 'I've always been mindful of rules') Anupam Kher and Anil Kapoor distributing food among sadhus.

A spiritual celebration

A couple of videos from Anupam's trip show him and his friends distributing food among sages. Anupam has sandalwood tilak on his forehead and is wearing a white kurta pyjama with a stole and rudraksha necklace around his neck. Anil Kapoor is in a modern casual shirt while Sunita is in a red suit. All of them stand on one side of a table, giving sabzi, poori, kheer and raita to the sadhus.

Anupam Kher made an offering at the Ashram's Parad Shivling. "I had spent two days at Swami ji's camp at Prayag during Kumbh. It was a milestone birthday. So I decided to celebrate it here in the Sanatan way. I prayed for good health and success of my yet-to-be released film Tanvi The Great," he told reporters at the ashram. Anil Kapoor said he and Kher have been friends for more than 40 years and worked together in many films.

Shot in Uttarakhand, Tanvi The Great is a film with a message, Kher said. The film has been directed by himself.

Anupam Kher's glowing career

Anupam Kher has had a remarkable journey in the film industry. From his unforgettable debut in 'Saaransh' (1984) to his upcoming directorial venture, 'Tanvi The Great,' he has always pushed boundaries by reinventing himself and raising the bar.

Anupam Kher made his Indian cinema debut in Mahesh Bhatt's 'Saaransh' at the age of 28, playing a 65-year-old grieving father. His powerful performance as BV Pradhan, a retired schoolteacher coping with the loss of his son, stunned audiences and critics alike.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Kher was recently seen in Vijay 69, which tells the heartwarming story of a 69-year-old man named Vijay who defies societal expectations by training for a triathlon.

Directed by Akshay Roy, the YRF Entertainment film was released on Netflix on November 8.