Anil Sharma shocked at Uttam Singh’s allegations of using his unauthorised work in Gadar 2: 'I showed him all songs'

Music composer Uttam Singh had recently accused the makers of Gadar 2 of using his work without permission. In an interview with The Times of India, Anil Sharma, director of the Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel film, expressed shock over Uttam Singh’s allegations. Uttam had composed the original Gadar: Ek Prem Katha songs Main Nikla Gaddi Leke and Udd Jaa Kaale Kaava, which were recreated by music director Mithoon for Gadar 2. Also read: Main Nikla Gaddi Leke composer Uttam Singh slams Gadar 2 makers

Anil Sharma on Uttam Singh's allegations

Ameesha Patel, Sunny Deol and Utkarsh Sharma in the recreated version of the old hit Main Nikla Gaddi Leke in Gadar 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I showed Uttamji all the songs. Mujhe hairani hai ki unhone ab aisa statement diya hai (I am shocked he gave such a statement). Technically, the rights were with the label. Mera aur Uttamjji ka dil ka rishta hai aur yeh sab sunkar mujhe bahut hairani hai (We have a close relationship and I am shocked at hearing what he has said). I still can’t believe it. Now that I know about this, I will definitely speak to him," Anil Sharma told The Times of India.

Gadar 2 music composer Mithoon also reacted to Uttam Singh’s accusations. He told the portal in the same interview, “The rights are with the label and technically, the original music composer’s permission to recreate the songs is not needed. But I had told the makers to talk to the original creator and I ensured that he was given due credit. Anil Sharmaji told me that he had spoken to the original creator and shown him my work. I was told that Uttamji had liked what had been done. So, I am wondering why this kind of conversation is happening now. I have a legacy of original music and I enjoy doing that."

What Uttam Singh had said about Gadar 2

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a recent interview with Amar Ujala, Uttam Singh had said in Hindi, “They didn’t call me for Gadar 2 and I don’t have the habit of calling and asking for work. They have used two of my songs in the film and I have also heard that they have used the background music that I composed. They should at least have the etiquette to ask me once and talk to me before using my songs in the film.”

About Gadar 2

Gadar 2 starring Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma has been unstoppable at the box office even in its third week of release. The film has collected around ₹438.7 crore nett in India in 16 days and is now closer to crossing the ₹500 crore mark.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gadar 2 is a sequel to the hit film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, which was released in 2001. In the film, Sunny Deol played the role of Tara Singh, a truck driver, while Ameesha Patel was seen as Sakeena, who belonged to a political family in Pakistan. The film was set during the partition of India in 1947.

Gadar 2 follows Tara Singh as he ventures across the border in a daring attempt to rescue his son, portrayed by Utkarsh Sharma, who has been captured in Pakistan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON