Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor film collects 6.4 crore already, sells over 2 lakh tickets for day 1 in India

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 27, 2023 01:47 PM IST

Animal advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor features alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna in the film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, is slated to release in theatres in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on December 1. The film, which will clash with Vicky Kaushal-starrer Sam Bahadur, has already sold a lakh tickets for its opening day in multiplexes alone, as per the Animal advance booking update shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor's Animal already earns 3.4 crore five days before release, sells 52,500 tickets

Ranbir Kapoor and Anil Kapoor play son and father in Animal.

Moreover, as per a report by Sacnilk.com, Animal has already earned more than 6 crore in advance ticket sales across all theatres and languages in India. On Monday, Taran Adarsh took to X, and wrote, "Exclusive: Animal advance booking status at *national chains*… Note: [Friday] day 1 tickets sold…PVR-Inox: 81,000. Cinepolis: 19,000. Total: 1,00,000 tickets sold."

As per Sacnilk.com, Animal's Hindi version has, so far, collected 5.87 crore in advance ticket sales for its opening day, selling 1.76 lakh tickets for 5570 shows across the country. Animal's Telugu version has done a business of 54.29 lakh and sold 33.4K tickets for 446 shows, so far, for Animal's day 1. Animal in Tamil has also collected 32.7K for day 1 across 20 shows, taking the India total for Animal's advance box office collection for day 1 to 6.42 crore with 20.9 lakh tickets sold.

About Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, and Tripti Dimri in key roles. The film is directed by Sandeep Vanga of Kabir Singh (2019) and Arjun Reddy (2017) fame and produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures.

On Saturday, Animal's advance booking was opened about a week ahead of its December 1 release. The pan-India film, will clash with Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal takes charge as war hero Sam Manekshaw in the biopic, which also features Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT Entertainment Desk

Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.

ranbir kapoor bobby deol rashmika mandanna anil kapoor tripti dimri
