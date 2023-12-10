Animal box office collection day 10: Ranbir Kapoor film crosses 430 crore in India, mints over 35 cr on Sunday

Animal India box office

According to Sacnilk.com, Animal earned ₹337.58 crore [Hindi: ₹300.81 crore; Telugu: ₹33.45 crore; Tamil: ₹2.73 crore; Kannada: ₹52 lakh; Malayalam: ₹7 lakh] in week one. On day eight, the film minted ₹22.95 crore [Hindi: ₹21.56 crore; Telugu: ₹1.22 crore; Tamil: ₹15 lakh; Kannada: ₹1 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1lakh].

Animal earned ₹34.74 crore [Hindi: ₹32.47 crore; Telugu: ₹2 crore; Tamil: ₹25 lakh; Kannada: ₹1 lakh; Malayalam: ₹1lakh] on day nine. The film has earned over ₹35.02 crore nett in India on its tenth day for all languages. Since its release Animal minted ₹ 430.29 crore in India.

Animal global collection

The film has amassed ₹660 crore at the worldwide gross box office in nine days, the makers said on Sunday. Production house T-Series shared the collection update of Animal on X, stating that the film's worldwide gross stood at ₹660.89 crore. "#Animal Roars Louder," the banner captioned the post. The film released in theatres in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

About Animal

Animal shows a violent world set against the backdrop of a troubled relationship between Ranbir's Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor. While it is running successfully in theatres, a section of critics and viewers have slammed Animal, calling it misogynistic and graphically violent. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Murad Khetani's Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures.

Rashmika on Animal

Rashmika recently took to her Instagram and shared some behind-the-scenes pictures from her film. She wrote about her character, "Gitanjali..If I were to describe her in a sentence ...it would be the only force at home holding her family together. She is pure, real, unfiltered, strong and raw.. At times as an actor, I would question some of Gitanjali's actions.. And I remember my director telling me - this was their story..Ranvijay's & Gitanjali's.. it was their love and passion, their families and their lives - this is who they are.."

Rashmika added, “In a world full of all violence, hurt and unbearable pain - Gitanjali would bring peace trust and calm.. She would pray to her Gods to keep her husband and her kids safe.. She was the rock that weathered all the storms..She would do anything in her power for the sake of her family.”

