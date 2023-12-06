Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor film earns 283 cr in India, is his second highest grossing film

Animal box office collection day 5: Ranbir Kapoor's latest film, Animal remains unstoppable at the box office. As per the early estimates of Sacnilk.com, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga film earned ₹38.25 crore in India on Tuesday, the fifth day since its release. The film is heading towards the ₹300 crore club. Also read: Animal box office collection day 4: Ranbir Kapoor records a better first Monday than Jawan

Animal box office report

Animal recorded an overall occupancy of 42.51 percent for its Hindi version on Tuesday. Its total business now stands at ₹283.74 crore. The film is currently Ranbir Kapoor's highest-grossing film in India, after Sanju which had a lifetime business of ₹342.53 crore.

Film trade analyst Sumit Kadel tweeted, “#Animal Tuesday Biz is close to Monday.. Just minimal drop. Day 5 is headed towards ₹ 37-38 cr all langs. This is trending like a different beast all together #RanbirKapoor.”

On the other hand, Animal crossed the ₹400 crore mark at the global box office. As per the latest reports, the film earned a total of ₹425 crore at the global box office. The official X account for Animal declared ‘Animal conquers Monday!’ as it updated the worldwide box office figures to ₹425 crore.

Everything about Animal

Animal stars Ranbir Kapoor alongside Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi, Shakti Kapoor, and Prem Chopra. The film is based on a troubled relationship between Ranbir as Ranvijay Singh and his father Balbir Singh, played by Anil Kapoor, against the backdrop of a violent world of crime and underworld. It received an A certificate by the CBFC. The pan-India film is available in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

It is backed by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under T-Series, Murad Khetani’s Cine1 Studios and Pranay Reddy Vanga’s Bhadrakali Pictures. It clashed with Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur at the box office and emerged as a winner.

Bobby on Animal success

Talking about the box office success of Animal, Bobby Deol, who plays the antagonist in the film, recently became emotional in front of media. He said, "Thank you so much. God has been really kind. Itna pyaar mil raha hai iss film ke liye lagta hai ki sapna dekh raha hu (The love our film is getting feels like a dream).”

