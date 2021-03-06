IND USA
Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed baby Aaravv in February.
Anita Hassanandani can stare at baby Aaravv '24/7 without blinking', see new pics

  • Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared new pictures and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Check them out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 07:56 PM IST

Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared several new photos and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Anita on Saturday took to Instagram to share new pictures of the baby boy, whom she welcomed last month.

“I can watch him 24/7 without even blinking my eyes. #truelove," she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories, which showed Aaravv sleeping next to her. In another post, which showed Aaravv grasping Anita's finger, she called him "My forevvvaaa.”

“He sleeps me sleeps,” she wrote on a third post. On Friday, she'd shared a video of herself singing the Gayatri Mantra to Aaravv.


Announcing his birth, Anita had posted a picture of herself with husband Rohit Reddy and Aaravv. She had written, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."

Anita and Rohit have also created an Instagram profile for the newborn, where they post regular updates. A recent post showed Aaravv smiling for the camera. "I know I look like my dad @rohitreddygoa But I love you more mommmm @anitahassanandani," the caption read. Rohit reacted to the post, saying, "Caption posted by @anitahassanandani (obviously)."

Also read: Anita Hassanandani sings the Gayatri Mantra for newborn son Aaravv. Watch

In an earlier Instagram video, Anita had spoken about starting a family.. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she had said.

