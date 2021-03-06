Anita Hassanandani can stare at baby Aaravv '24/7 without blinking', see new pics
- Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared new pictures and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Check them out here.
Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared several new photos and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Anita on Saturday took to Instagram to share new pictures of the baby boy, whom she welcomed last month.
“I can watch him 24/7 without even blinking my eyes. #truelove," she wrote in one of her Instagram Stories, which showed Aaravv sleeping next to her. In another post, which showed Aaravv grasping Anita's finger, she called him "My forevvvaaa.”
“He sleeps me sleeps,” she wrote on a third post. On Friday, she'd shared a video of herself singing the Gayatri Mantra to Aaravv.
Announcing his birth, Anita had posted a picture of herself with husband Rohit Reddy and Aaravv. She had written, "And just like that we were three! Blessed with the best Thank you each one of you for your beautiful wishes #NewMommyDaddy."
Anita and Rohit have also created an Instagram profile for the newborn, where they post regular updates. A recent post showed Aaravv smiling for the camera. "I know I look like my dad @rohitreddygoa But I love you more mommmm @anitahassanandani," the caption read. Rohit reacted to the post, saying, "Caption posted by @anitahassanandani (obviously)."
Also read: Anita Hassanandani sings the Gayatri Mantra for newborn son Aaravv. Watch
In an earlier Instagram video, Anita had spoken about starting a family.. “It just felt like the perfect timing. We have been together for 10 years, out of which we have been married for seven years. We were absolutely ready. We wanted to settle with a baby this year and it happened perfectly,” she had said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita can stare at baby Aaravv '24/7 without blinking', see new pics
- Actor Anita Hassanandani has shared new pictures and videos of her newborn son, Aaravv. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan Markle's close friends defend her amid bullying accusations
- Meghan Markle has been accused of bullying Palace staff members during her stay in 2018. While the Kensington Palace said that it is investigating the claims, Meghan's friends are coming to her defense.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss Kannada 7 winner Shine Shetty rooting for Nidhi Subbaiah and Raghu Vine Store
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sidharth loves rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz's new music video: 'Proud of you'
- Sidharth Shukla showered praise on Badshah and rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill's new music video, Fly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rubina explains why she threw water on Rakhi, says tolerating her was unbearable
- Rubina Dilaik has explained why she threw water on Rakhi Sawant in a fit of aggression on Bigg Boss 14.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vikas, Rakhi make funny faces as they party with Devoleena, Rashami, Vindu
- Former Bigg Boss contestants Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rashami Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant met for a party. Vikas shared pics with a lovely note for Rakhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi says Abhinav and Rubina are together today because of her
- Rakhi Sawant has said she does not like Abhinav Shukla at all, adding that she did not cross any limit when she pulled at his drawstrings inside Bigg Boss 14 house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meghan's Suits co-star Patrick defends her against Palace's 'shamelessness'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita Hassanandani sings the Gayatri Mantra for newborn son Aaravv. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant: 'Rahul Mahajan is zero if you remove his surname'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav on Salman siding with Rakhi after she pulled drawstring of his shorts
- Abhinav Shukla opened up on Rakhi Sawant's advances at him on Bigg Boss 14 and how he felt 'dejected' when host Salman Khan sided with her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul cooks special dish for 'lady love' Disha, he learnt the recipe from Aly
- In a new video, Rahul Vaidya revealed that he learnt how to make caramelised eggs from Aly Goni, knead dough from Jasmin Bhasin and even Rakhi Sawant taught him how to cook some dish.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shehnaaz Gill reacts to acid attack threats, says she is gaining 'sympathy'
- Shehnaaz Gill said that she was not affected by the acid attack threats she got and the doctored videos made of her. She said that she is only gaining 'sympathy' in the process.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster kids
- Mahhi Vij, in a lengthy note, responded to accusations that she and Jay Bhanushali do not love their foster children Khushi and Rajveer as much as their biological daughter Tara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin, Aly Goni's music video Tera Suit out on March 8, see first poster
- After promising a surprise to her fans, Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni have revealed first look of their music video together. Check out the first poster.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox