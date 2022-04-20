Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Annu Kapoor on 10 years of Vicky Donor: The producers just wanted to highlight Ayushmann Khurrana
bollywood

Annu Kapoor on 10 years of Vicky Donor: The producers just wanted to highlight Ayushmann Khurrana

Actor Annu Kapoor says that he felt let down by makers of Vicky Donor for not giving him any space or promotion during the release of the film.
Annu Kapoor played the role of Dr Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor.
Annu Kapoor played the role of Dr Baldev Chaddha in Vicky Donor.
Updated on Apr 20, 2022 11:12 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJuhi Chakraborty

Vicky Donor was a pathbreaking film by Shoojit Sircar. What remains the talking point even now is the memorable supporting cast, including Dr. Baldev Chaddha is a fertility expert who runs a clinic and a sperm bank in Daryaganj, Delhi, played perfectly by actor Annu Kapoor.

It has been ten years of Vicky Donor and ten years since we got introduced to the character, so how does he look back at these ten years?

“I have always given my best to every project I did but certainly Dr. Baldev Chaddha will remain one of the best I could do or say rather one of the best roles written for me and with equally superb direction,” he recalls.

The film was set that was set against the background of sperm donation and infertility within a Bengali-Punjabi household. Kapoor’s character still remains so popular, his dialogues used by people in daily lives.

“Although my character was dealing with sex-related activity but our sincerity without being vulgar worked in our favor and the audience accepted the passionate Dr. Chaddha as a professional person genuinely looking for a breakthrough,” he says.

On whether he was apprehensive to take on the role given that the subject was taboo, he explains, “Sex may be taboo for the majority not only here in India but also in the western world to some extent but not taboo for me at all, I never had any apprehension.”

As the film clocks 10 years, the actor does look back at the journey with happiness but he does have one complaint.

“During the making, it was quite good and healthy but I certainly felt let down by the producers for not giving me any space or promotion during the release. They just wanted to highlight and promote the hero and certainly not Annu Kapoor and believe me I have always faced this kind of partiality for a long time whether it is a movie or television show or radio show. Perhaps they don’t like ugly faces like Annu Kapoor,” he laments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, April 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out