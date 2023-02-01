Annu Kapoor to resume work days after getting discharge from hospital, manager confirms

Actor Annu Kapoor is all set to fly back to Mumbai sometime after recuperating from his ill health. He recently got discharged from Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after complaining of a chest problem. His manager recently shared that the actor had chest congestion which caused him discomfort. His condition is now stable. Also read: Annu Kapoor discharged from Delhi hospital days after complaining of chest discomfort

Annu Kapoor was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of January 26. He underwent treatment under the cardiology team comprising Dr J P S Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal, as per a statement released by the hospital. He was discharged on January 29.

The actor's manager told ETimes, “Annu Kapoor is in a stable condition now. He was given two days rest after the treatment and now we are planning to come back to Mumbai.”

“He had chest congestion and because of which he felt some discomfort. It happened because of the stress since he is always busy with shoots, multiple live shows and continuous travel. He has several shows and events lined up. He will be back to work normally and also resume the shooting of his upcoming projects,” he also added.

Earlier, news agency ANI quoted Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), saying, "Mr Annu Madan Lal Kapoor admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today." Dr Rajneesh Jain, co-director of Cath lab and Head of the unit, under whom Annu received his treatment confirmed his health condition and said, "Mr Annu Kapoor has been discharged today in a stable condition."

Annu is among the popular names of Bollywood with several films such as Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf, Jolly LLB 2, and many more under his credit. He even received a National award for his performance in the comedy-drama Vicky Donor, starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam. He last appeared in the web show Crash Course, which streamed on the OTT platform Prime Video last year.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON