Annu Kapoor discharged from Delhi hospital days after complaining of chest discomfort; actor is in ‘stable condition’

Actor Annu Kapoor, who was admitted to Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital after he complained of a chest problem, got discharged on Sunday. As per a new report, Annu underwent treatment by the cardiology team of the hospital. He was admitted to the hospital in the early hours of January 26. (Also Read | Annu Kapoor admitted to Delhi hospital for chest pain, stable and recovering)

According to Dr Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), Annu was admitted after he spoke about chest discomfort. He underwent treatment under the cardiology team comprising Dr J P S Sawhney, Dr Rajneesh Jain, Dr Rajiv Passey, Dr BS Vivek and Dr Sushant Wattal, the hospital said in a statement.

As quoted by news agency ANI, Dr Swaroop said, "Mr Annu Madan Lal Kapoor admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on 26th January early morning with complaints of chest discomfort has been discharged today." Dr Rajneesh Jain, co-director of Cath lab and Head of the unit, under whom Annu was admitted, said, "Mr Annu Kapoor has been discharged today in a stable condition."

Annu faced several untoward incidents last year. In November last year, a man was arrested after he cheated Annu of ₹4.36 lakh under the pretext of updating his bank KYC details. An investigation revealed that the accused had called up Annu in September posing as an executive working with the main branch of the private bank. After lodging a complaint, the Oshiwara Police ensured ₹3.08 lakh of ₹4.36 lakh transferred into two separate bank accounts were "debit froze".

During his Europe tour in June last year, his bag consisting of cash, iPad, diary, and credit card among other belongings was stolen in Dijon Ville, near Paris. He also asked people, in an Instagram video, to be careful during their visit to France as there are pick-pockets, dishonest people, and thieves in the country.

Annu is known for his performances in films such as Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf, Jolly LLB 2, and many more. He received a National award for his performance in the comedy-drama Vicky Donor. He was last seen in the web show Crash Course, which premiered on the OTT platform Prime Video last year.

