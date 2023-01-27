Annu Kapoor admitted to Delhi hospital for chest pain, stable and recovering

Actor Annu Kapoor was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi in the early hours of Thursday after he complained of chest pain. According to the hospital, the actor is ‘currently stable and recovering’. Annu Kapoor's last appearance was in 2022 web series Crash Course, in which he played the antagonist – the head of a coaching institute in Kota. Also read: Crash Course review: Annu Kapoor’s education drama is no Kota Factory but entertaining enough for a binge watch

Annu Kapoor had made an appearance at the Military Tattoo and Tribal Dance festival (Adi Shaurya: Parv Prakram Ka) marking the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose (Parakram Diwas), at the Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

According to PTI, Ajay Swaroop, Chairman (Board of Management), Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the actor was admitted for a chest problem. It also said that he is admitted under Dr Sushant Wattal in the cardiology department. A health bulletin was released by the hospital on Thursday to share an update about the actor's health.

Annu Kapoor has delivered several outstanding performances in films such as Hum, Ek Ruka Hua Faisla, Ram Lakhan, Ghayal, Hum Kisise Kum Nahin, Aitraaz, 7 Khoon Maaf and Jolly LLB 2. He is also known for hosting the music reality show, Close Up Antakshari. His latest film is Chehre which released in 2021. He also received a National award for his performance in Ayushmann Khurrana's Vicky Donor.

Annu was in news in November last year, when he complained of cyber fraud. He was allegedly duped by an online fraudster of ₹4.36 lakh under the pretext of updating his bank KYC details. The accused was arrested two months after the fraud, he earned commission by helping people open bank accounts. Annu was able to recover ₹3 lakh out of the total amount with the help of police.

He suffered another financial setback last year when his bag with cash, iPad, diary and credit card among other belongings, was stolen in Dijon Ville, near Paris, France. Annu had shared a video on Instagram saying that some people came to help him with his luggage, while boarding a train, but stole his bag.

He had said in Hindi in a video at the time, "My Prada bag was stolen, which had a lot of cash in swiss franc and euros, my iPad, my diary and credit card. They stole everything, so whenever you visit France, be very careful as there are pick-pockets, dishonest people and thieves here."

