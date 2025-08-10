Another hurdle for The Intern's Hindi remake? Deepika Padukone will not play the lead anymore, instead…

Fans of Deepika Padukone will be disappointed on hearing this. A fresh report on Mid-Day suggests that she has backed out of the much-anticipated Hindi remake of hit Hollywood movie, The Intern (2015). However, there is still a way she will stay attached to it. Deepika Padukone will not act in the Hindi remake of The Intern, instead serving as a producer.

What's the latest with The Intern's Hindi remake?

Sources told the publication that Deepika will no longer act in the movie but will still be part of it as a producer. She was expected to take on Anne Hathaway's role in the movie, who hires a retired man (played by Robert DeNiro) as the intern at her company. Late actor Rishi Kapoor was to take on DeNiro's role, before his death in 2020. Later, Amitabh Bachchan came on board for the role.

“This time, Deepika will step away from acting in the film to serve solely as a producer, overseeing the creative and logistical reboot. A new leading lady is being cast to play the part she was once slated to perform,” said the source.

Deepika hopes to “explore her career further as a creator”. The source said, “The Intern is the first of five projects she plans to mount in the coming year. She is looking to tell stories that are globally relevant.”

More about The Intern

In The Intern, 70-year-old widower Ben Whittaker (DeNiro) joins a fast-growing online fashion startup as a senior intern. Initially met with skepticism by founder Jules Ostin (Anne), Ben’s old-school charm, reliability, and wisdom soon win over the team. As he helps streamline operations and offers life advice, he becomes Jules’s confidant, supporting her through personal and professional challenges.

What's next for Deepika?

Deepika was last seen in Fighter, Singham Again and Kalki 2898 AD, all releasing in 2024. Her next projects include King with Shah Rukh Khan and the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD.

Deepika was recently on a maternity break after the birth of her daughter Dua. She welcomed her with husband Ranveer Singh in September last year.