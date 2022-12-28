Anu Aggarwal says her need for love is fulfilled in different way: 'It's not sex'

Anu Aggarwal, who was recently seen in a special episode of the singing reality show Indian Idol 13 that honoured her 1990 film Aashiqui, spoke about her personal life in a new interview. Anu said she was 'content' with her love life. She added that her need for love was 'fulfilled in a different way'. Anu further said, 'it is not sex' and added 'that is not love'. Also read: Anu Aggarwal says her shots were deleted from Indian Idol 13 episode

Anu started her career as a model and was seen in the Doordarshan serial Isi Bahane. She rose to fame after her 1990 hit film Aashiqui, alongside Rahul Roy. Anu had revealed in an interview in November this year that in 2001, she had become a monk. Now, she has spoken about her personal life in a new interview.

Anu told Bollywood Life, “Meri aashiqui ko kya ho gaya (What happened to my love life)?... I am a very open person. I have always been an open person. In fact, I had been too open. Talking about love, no one knows what is going to happen in the future..."

She further said, "I get so much love from the kids. It is honest and innocent love. My need for love is fulfilled in a different way. It is not sex... Woh toh kabhi (ka) khatam ho gaya (that ended long ago)... that is not love... The concept of love needs to be revamped. Love can be felt in the smallest of gestures. One does not need to be too vocal or grandiose about it. We need to rethink."

Last month, Anu had alleged that her shots were deleted from an episode of Indian Idol 13. The episode was dedicated to Aashiqui, and the star cast, which included Anu, Rahul Roy and Deepak Tijori and singer Kumar Sanu, was seen on the show. Anu says that the show's makers had cut scenes of her talking with the contestants on the show. She said that she was very active on the show and sat next to Rahul and Deepak. And still, the team chose to cut her ‘out of the frame’.

In a conversation with India.com, she had said, “Thankfully, I am a Sanyasi. I don’t have an ego at all. It does sadden me. I spoke enough but not a word was shown in the telecast. I speak fluent Hindi. I am not interested in why? I let it go. I don’t want to get into the defensive at all right… and I don’t want to get into blaming Sony, the editor, or anybody at all.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail