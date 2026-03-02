Anubhav Sinha reflects on working with Shah Rukh Khan: ‘Took some decisions just because he was saying’

Over the years, Anubhav Sinha has revisited his experience of collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan on Ra.One, and has now admitted that he once assumed the superstar had a far better grasp of audience preferences than him during the film’s production. He mentioned that it was a misplaced line of thinking. Released in 2011, Ra.One featured Shah Rukh Khan as a game designer named Shekhar, who creates two powerful characters for his son.

Anubhav on working with Shah Rukh Khan In a recent interview with Zoom, Anubhav confessed that there was a time when he placed immense trust in the superstar’s instincts when it came to gauging audience preferences. However, he now says he looks back on that quite differently.

“Main Shah Rukh se bahut zyada enamoured bhi tha mujhe lagta tha isko humse zyada aata hai ki audience ko kya pasand hai. To kai martaba aisa hua hoga (I was very enamoured by Shah Rukh. I used to think that he understands far better than us what the audience likes. So there must have been many instances when that happened),” Anubhav said.

The director further shared that he hasn’t deeply dissected or over-analysed the past, but he does remember making certain decisions influenced by Shah Rukh’s views.

"Achha lekin hua hoga ki maine kuch aise decision liye kyunki wo bol raha tha aur mujhe laga ye isko to pata hai. Isko to 100% pata hai. Aise sochna nahi chahiye tha (But yes, it must have happened that I might have taken some decisions because he was saying so, and I believed he knows best. I thought he definitely knows everything. I probably shouldn’t have thought that way),” Anubhav added.

Today, Anubhav admits that placing such unquestioned faith, even in a star of Shah Rukh Khan’s stature, may not have been the most balanced or wise approach in hindsight.

About Ra.One Released in 2011, Ra.One featured Shah Rukh as a game designer named Shekhar, who creates two powerful characters for his son. Ra.One (Arjun) becomes more powerful than the protagonist G.One (also Shah Rukh) and somehow escapes into the real world. Shekhar has to bring G.One out in order to take Ra.One on, once and for all. T

he film received the Filmfare and National Film Awards for Best Special Effects. The visual effects were done by Red Chillies VFX, which is owned by Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. The film opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. It also featured Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Rampal.

About Shah Rukh and Anubha’s recent work Anubhav’s directorial Assi was released recently on the big screen. The film stars Taapsee Pannu as an advocate who takes on a case involving sexual assault. Kani, Revathy, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and others also star in it. The film revolves around a Delhi woman's quest for justice following a violent sexual assault, and focuses on the obstacles faced during the police and court proceedings.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is currently awaiting the release of his next film, King. The action adventure, which also stars his daughter Suhana Khan and Deepika Padukone, will release on Christmas this year.