Anubhav Sinha shares father's pic with emotional note: 'I can never cuddle dad'

Anubhav Sinha has shared a picture of his father and written a note on how he can never cuddle his father, Prem Govind Sinha. In his latest Instagram post, the director-producer shared how he feels jealous of his younger brother, Anupam Sinha because he easily hugs their dad.

In the picture, the filmmaker's brother Anupam Sinha can be seen cuddling their father. Sharing the picture, Anubhav Sinha wrote, "Somehow I can never cuddle dad like that. Anupam does and I feel jealous. When we were growing up there used to be this strange physical distance from fathers. Anupam somehow managed to break it I couldn’t. @anupamsinhas."

Archana Puran Singh was among the first ones to respond with, "It's an old fashioned dad thing. I felt the same... till many years later... as he grew older I was able to hug him. But just about. Wish I'd hugged him more often. He's no more. And that opportunity has gone forever." Aparshakti Khurrana, Aamir Ali, Shamita Shetty and Pratik Gandhi, among many others dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Actor Vipin Sharma also shared his feelings and wrote, "I felt that too about my dad! I guess after he beat me up for wanting to see a film on every Sunday the distance grew. He felt guilty probably and I hated him for that! My uncle who was slightly younger than him had the same distance from me. I use to hug him almost clenching him which he hated and removed me almost by force. As a result I started to love hugs. I once ran a small cafe in Toronto and remember a few people told me that they come there for a hug and a cofi!"

Many of Anubhav Sinha's fans also shared their own feelings about cuddling and hugging fathers. One of them wrote, "I can totally understand what you are saying. Even though i love my dad there remains a distance emotionally which i can't seem to overcome. My sister is really close to my father. Me and dad are very stubborn we tend to argue more . I resemble my dad more . I try to overcome the barrier but end up making both of us uncomfortable. Even if we don't say the words we still love each other." Many others commented with, "Story of every family."

After his last outing, the critically acclaimed film Thappad, Anubhav Sinha is now working on his next. He is producing a film directed by Hansal Mehta. It will feature Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan Kapoor and Paresh Rawal's son Aditya Rawal.