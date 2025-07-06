Anupam Kher's Tanvi The Great gets standing ovation from 2500 NDA cadets at first screening, leaves actor in tears

The first screening of Anupam Kher's latest directorial Tanvi The Great was held on Saturday evening at the National Defence Academy (NDA) in Khadakwasla, Pune. Taking to Instagram on Sunday morning, Anupam shared a video from the event and penned an emotional note. Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Shubhangi Dutt at NDA Pune.

Anupam Kher holds Tanvi The Great screening at NDA

Anupam was joined at the event by co-actors Boman Irani and debutant Shubhangi Dutt, who plays the lead role of Tanvi Raina. The event was attended by over 2,500 cadets and officers, who gave the film a standing ovation after the screening.

Anupam gets emotional on response to film

Sharing the video, Anupam called it the "most memorable moment of my life". "Standing ovation for Tanvi The Great at the National Defence Academy: In my 40 years of career as an actor/entertainer this has to be the most memorable moment of my life! It was the first screening of #TanviTheGreat in India at the #NationalDefenceAcademy, Khadakwasla. A place where young cadets are trained to become our Armed Services Officers," he said.

The actor shared how the gesture made all his "hardships, heartbreaks, disappointments" totally worth it. He wrote, “So when Honourable VAdm #GurcharanSingh, Comdt, NDA at the end of the film told cadets that can react to the movie as they wish the whole #HabibullahAuditorium of the #NDA burst into a thunderous applause which for me went on for an eternity!”

"I only had tears of joy and gratitude. The hardships, the heartbreaks, the tough times, the disappointments, the difficulties we faced at the @anupamkherstudio were totally worth it!!" he added.

Anupam said over 2500 cadets and officers cheering for hi film was a "blockbuster moment". “I don’t know the future of the film, but the present of the film last night was like the brightest sunshine! For me, when more than 2500 cadets and officers of our #ArmedForces stood up to applaud for our #LabourOfLove #TanviTheGreat, it was a blockbuster moment for us!”

"Thank you, Admiral Singh, all officers and their families and my beloved young cadets for giving wings to our #Tanvi. We are PROUD and humbled! Jai Hind!" concluded his post.

About Tanvi The Great

Tanvi The Great follows the story of Tanvi Raina, a young woman with autism who dreams of joining the Indian Army. She lives with her mother, Vidya (played by Pallavi Joshi), and grandfather, Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her late father Samar Raina's service in the army, she sets out to follow in his footsteps.

The film also stars Jackie Shroff, Arvind Swami, Karan Tacker, Nasser, and Iain Glen. It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in association with NFDC. Directed by Anupam, the film is set to release worldwide in cinemas on July 18. The film marks Anupam's return to direction after over two decades, his last directorial being Om Jai Jagdish in 2002.