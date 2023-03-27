Anupam Kher honoured onboard Bengaluru flight; actor shares pic of handwritten note from crew, poses with passengers

Actor Anupam Kher has given his fans glimpses of his recent journey to Bengaluru. Taking to his Instagram on Sunday, Anupam shared videos and pictures of how he was honoured and praised on board an Indigo flight. Anupam also posed for pictures with the passengers of the flight. He also shared a photo of a handwritten note given to him by the crew. (Also Read | Anupam Kher sings with Amrish Puri about bald people in old video) Anupam Kher was honoured and praised onboard a flight recently.

In the first video, the air hostess told the passengers, "I request all of you to stand on your own seats. We will try to take everyone in the picture. Thank you so much and a huge round of applause for Mr Anupam Kher and his hard work." Looking at Anupam, she said, "Thank you so much, sir." The actor then stood up as the passengers gathered around him. One of the air hostesses gave Anupam a note and said, "Sir, for you. Thank you for flying with us."

In the next video, Anupam, still inside the flight, said looking into the camera, "This is so amazing that this kind of a welcome is given to me. I thank the captain, the crew and all of you for giving me this great honour to introduce me to the flight to Bangalore. I wish you all the good luck and jai ho to all of you. Thank you so much. Jai Hind." As Anupam smiled, several people clapped around him.

In the last picture, Anupam gave a glimpse of the handwritten note. It read, "Thank you for flying with us, wishing you luck and happiness in life. You're too kind and generous. Loved having you on board with us, Hope to see you again. Lots of love from 6E family. Thank you, Mariyam Azad, Subah Priya, Tashi and Pratiksha."

Sharing the post, Anupam wrote, "Thank you @indigo.6e Capt. #TejasviShah Capt. #JohnScaria the wonderful crew #MariyamAzad #SubahPriya #Tashi and #Pratiksha for making me feel so so special on my flight 6E979 and acknowledging my hard work. I am deeply touched by your kind gesture. Jai Hind! (heart eyes and folding hands emojis) #Humbled #Happy."

Indigo reacted to the post, "Thank you, Mr Kher, for joining us on our flight. It was an honour to have a legendary actor like you on board. Your talent and contributions to cinema inspire us all. We shall definitely pass on your kind words to our crew #goindiGo #LoveYouToo ~Team IndiGo"."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON