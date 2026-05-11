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Anupam Kher requests government to turn 'DDLJ' railway track to tourist spot

Anupam Kher requests government to turn 'DDLJ' railway track to tourist spot

May 11, 2026 12:50 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Actor Anupam Kher went down memory lane as he visited the railway track where the "iconic" scene from Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" was shot and urged the government to turn it into a tourist spot.

Anupam Kher requests government to turn 'DDLJ' railway track to tourist spot

The film released in 1995 and was directed by Aditya Chopra. It revolved around Simran and Raj, essayed by Kajol and Khan, who meet during a trip across Europe and fall in love. However, when Raj learns that Simran is already promised to another, he follows her to India to win her and her father over.

"Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge" went on to emerge as one of the most remembered films. It was praised for its storyline, performances by the actors and the songs, which resonate with the audience decades after its release.

The train scene, which features Khan extending his hand to Kajol's Simran, who runs towards the train, has been etched in the memories of the audience over the years and has also been recreated in several films.

The film also starred Farida Jalal, Mandira Bedi and Himani Shivpuri in pivotal roles.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
anupam kher dilwale dulhania le jayenge kajol shah rukh khan new delhi
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