Anupam Kher reviews OMG 2, reveals his mom Dulari said about Akshay Kumar ‘kitne sundar hain Shivji maharaj’

Anupam Kher and Dulari Kher watched OMG 2 on Sunday.

Anupam Kher, along with mom Dulari Kher, watched OMG 2 at a theatre on Sunday. The actor shared a video from the cinema hall on Instagram along with his review of the film. He said he spotted parents with their teenage kids at the movie screening, probably hinting at the 18 and 19 year-olds as the film holds an A certificate (adults only)." Also read: Anupam Kher reviews Sunny Deol's Gadar 2: ‘Crowds screamed their guts out’

Anupam Kher on OMG 2

Sharing a video from the cinema hall, Anupam wrote on Twitter, “Just finished watching #OMG2. Spectacular, stylish & a very important film of our times. A film on #SexEducation with ease and wonderful aesthetics! It was houseful. Saw parents with their teenage children. Obviously the film has struck a chord with the audiences!”

Praising the director and the cast, he wrote, “Full marks to writer/director #AmitRai. @TripathiiPankaj is BRILLIANT. He makes acting look easy but I know there is huge preparation behind it. @yamigautam is beautifully sharp & excellent. I loved #PavanMalhotra as the judge. The film’s star undoubtedly is my friend & #GOAT @akshaykumar! His Mahadev is so effortless and charming. My mother kept saying, kitne sundar hain Shiv ji maharaj (how beautiful Lord Shiva is)!”

Akshay's response

Reacting to the praise showered on OMG 2 by Anupam, Akshay Kumar retweeted his post and wrote, “Thank you so much my friend, so glad you had a good time. It’s all thanks to team effort and we’re grateful to our audiences for their unending love and support (folded hands emoticon).”

Anupam however, didn't miss out on mentioning Sunny Deol as well, whose film Gadar 2 released alongside OMG 2 and is doing wonders at the box office. "It is an amazing feeling to see that the magic of actors of 90s @iamsunnydeol @iamsrk @akshaykumar is limitless. Jai Ho!" he added. He also tagged Shah Rukh Khan, perhaps hinting at how Gadar 2 is said to be competing with Shah Rukh's Pathaan in box office numbers.

Anupam watched Gadar 2 as well

Anupam had recently also watched Gadar 2 and shared his review of the film on Twitter. He called the film "tsunami of emotions". Gadar 2 is currently at ₹376 crore while OMG 2 is at ₹114 crore.

Anupam Kher will next be seen in Kangana Ranaut's Emergency and Vivek Agnihotri's The Vaccine War. He also has The Signature lined up for release. He was last seen in Vidyut Jammwal's IB71.

