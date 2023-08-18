'Akshay Kumar didn't charge a rupee in fees for OMG 2': Ajit Andhare

Akshay Kumar's latest film OMG 2 made an underwhelming opening at the box office last week but the collections have significantly picked up with a strong word-of-mouth. Even with the collections of the film slowly approaching ₹100 crore, many reports declared it was a flop, claiming that the film was made on an estimated budget of ₹150 crore. Ajit Andhare, COO of the film's distributors Viacom 18 Studios, has refuted the claims and told Pinkvilla that Akshay did not charge a single penny for his role in the film. (Also read: OMG 2 slows down as it nears ₹100 crore mark) Akshay Kumar in a still from OMG 2.

Asked about the budget of OMG 2, Ajit Andhare told the entertainment portal, “The reports of the budget of OMG 2 are grossly exaggerated. On the contrary, Akshay didn't charge a rupee in fee and in fact, walked alongside us in both the financial and creative risk involved in such a courageous film.”

He added, “We share a long history and understanding with him as a studio since OMG, Special 26, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha. I have been totally in lockstep with him in taking up scripts that are unconventional but stand for something larger and meaningful.” Ajit also said that the risk of making a film like OMG 2 would have been impossible one to take up, without Akshay's involvement. He added that the star was fully invested, both creatively and financially. The report also quoted a source to claim that the budget of the film is pretty small, just ₹50 crore.

Akshay Kumar essays the role of Lord Shiva's messenger - a Shivgan - in the film directed by Amit Rai. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi as a Shiva devotee who ends up fighting a court case for the sake of his son and promotes sex education in the process. Yami Gauatm plays the lawyer opposing Pankaj's case in the film.

OMG 2 released on August 11 alongside Sunny Deol's super hit Gadar 2. The film has managed to earn ₹84.72 crore in a week.

Amit earlier made the 2010 film Road To Sangam which featured Paresh Rawal, Om Puri and Pawan Malhotra in important roles.

