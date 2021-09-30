Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anupam Kher's mother asks ‘meri Kirron kaisi hai’ in new video, watch

Anupam Kher's mother in a new video asked after her daughter-in-law Kirron Kher, who has been diagnosed with cancer. 
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 11:47 AM IST
Kirron Kher has been diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. 

Anupam Kher has shared a new video featuring his mother, Dulari. The actor regularly posts their video interactions on social media, much to the delight of his fans. 

In the latest video, Anupam told his mother that she has admirers all over the world, and recalled how even Americans and Europeans asked about her when he was in the US recently. She agreed that even with a mask on, people seemed to recognise her. 

He captioned the post, “Mom walked like a model. Dulari liked the new bag I got her from US. But was not happy with just 500 in it! But when I reluctantly asked her to walk with the bag like a Model. She happily not only obliged but did some additional acting also. She has no idea how popular she is! Even though she says that people recognise her with a mask on. And that is the most innocent part of life.”

In the video, Anupam asked his mother to walk like a model with her new bag. She strutted around and also delivered a few lines. “Kaise ho? Theek thaak ho? Aap saare theek ho? Meri Kirron kaisi hai (How are you? Are you okay? Is everyone okay? How is my Kirron?)” she asked, leaving Anupam impressed with her improvisational skills. 

His wife, Kirron Kher, was diagnosed with cancer recently. Confirming Kirron's diagnosis, Anupam had earlier written on Twitter, "Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation, Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before. We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head on."

Also read: Kirron Kher refuses to show her face in son Sikander Kher's video: 'Maine lipstick bhi nahi lagai'

He has since provided occasional updates about her health, and she has also featured in social media videos posted by her son, actor Sikandar Kher.

