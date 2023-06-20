Anupam Kher promises to launch late Satish Kaushik's daughter in film; Vanshika reveals what she misses about her dad

Actor Anupam Kher has shared a video of his conversation with Vanshika Kaushik, daughter of late filmmaker-actor Satish Kaushik. In the clip, the duo spoke about a host of topics including Vanshika's everyday life, what she wants to become when she grows up, and what she misses about her father. (Also Read | Anupam Kher takes Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika out for lunch, pouts as she records video. Watch)

Anupam calls Vanshika a princess

Anupam Kher spoke with Satish Kaushik's daughter Vanshika Kaushik.

The clip started with Anupam calling Vanshika a 'princess' at which the child smiled. When asked what makes her feel like a princess she replied 'everything'. Anupam shared that when he was a child he too felt like a prince even though they were poor. Talking about her everyday routine, Vanshika said how she spends time doing crafts at which Anupam complimented her work. She also said that she is interested in and takes part in music and singing at school.

Anupam makes a promise to Vanshika

Anupam asked Vanshika if she wants to become an actor when she grew up. She replied, "I don't know about that." Anupam said, "If you ever want to be an actor, not only I will train you personally as an actor, as a teacher, I will also launch you in a film." Vanshika laughed and Anupam replied, "Seriously. But right now, you need to study." Talking about her recent exams, Vanshika said that she didn't do very well in Maths and English but in Hindi, she scored good marks. The duo then spoke in Hindi.

Anupam and Vanshika talk about Satish

When asked in which language she spoke with Satish Kaushik, Vanshika laughed and said, "Hinglish." Anupam laughed at this saying he knew what she meant. The actor recalled neither he nor Satish knew English when they met in 1975.

Anupam asked Vanshika what she misses the most about her father. She replied, "When he used to come back from films and whenever he was at home at night, when he would go to some function I would stop him. He mostly would go at 10 or 11 o clock. Before I go to sleep for my school I used to tell him to tell me stories, that was like when I was small. He used to tell me Tom and Jerry stories, he used to make all of them up. He used to say his adventure stories."

Anupam to host Vanshika's birthday

During their conversation, Vanshika said that she will turn 11 years old on July 15. When Anupam asked what gift she wanted, Vanshika said that she only wanted him to come to the party. Anupam said that he will host a party for Vanshika. Calling herself a 'big Taylor Swift fan', Vanshika added, "I like two songs of hers--Love Story and Blank Space." She also sang a song.

Anupam's post

Sharing the post, Anupam wrote, "Last week my dearest darling #VanshikaKaushik came to meet me at my office at @actorprepares. We talked about millions of things. Like school, studies, being an actor, make-up, hairstyles, @taylorswift and of course her papa and my dearest friend #Satish. We could have spoken for hours. She is a bright and beautiful kid! And I love her so much. So much to learn from her. Love and prayers always (red heart emojis)."

