Anupam Kher treats Kangana Ranaut to her favourite kadi chawal on Emergency sets. See pics

Kangana Ranaut has started shooting for her next film, Emergency. On Wednesday, she received a pleasant surprise from actor Anupam Kher, who treated her to kadhi chawal on the set. Kangana shared a video to show her fans a glimpse of her lunch spread. Also read: Emergency first look: Kangana Ranaut is unrecognisable as Indira Gandhi, watch

Sharing the video, Kangana wrote, “Favourite actor @anupamkher and favourite food… kadi chawal (a curry and rice) and sookhe aloo (a potato dish) …wah! Life is set. #emergency.” The video gave a glimpse of several dishes on a table. Kangana says in the video, “Aaj set pe mujhe inaam mila hai, Anupam ji ne mera favourite khana laya hai (I have got an present today, Anupam Kher has brought my favourite food).” She moves the camera to Anupam, who confirms that Kangana had talked about her favourite food. He explains each dish including baingan bharta (an eggplant dish). “This is going to be a delicious day,” says Kangana at the end of the video.

Kangana Ranaut shared a video on Instagram Stories.

Kangana is directing Emergency in which she plays the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. She recently unveiled her look from the film and was praised for her resemblance with the late politician.

Talking about donning the directorial hat for the second time, Kangana told ANI in a recent interview, "The Emergency is an undeniable part of recent history and I feel that this will click with the audience. Since the teaser has dropped it's been trending at number 1, it has taken the nation by storm and it is a validation of the fact that this is what people are starved for. It's not that people don't want content, they want to see young filmmakers, new thought process, and refreshing ideas and not the stale typical formula films. I do believe that my instinct as a filmmaker will pay off big time. See you in the cinemas next year."

Kangana made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi in 2019. She played the title role in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON