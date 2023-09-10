Anurag Kashyap: ‘My regret is I never focused on money, I've been too charitable'

Anurag's confession

“My one big regret is I never paid attention or focus on money. Because of which when you reach a certain age, you realise it is also important. Kuchh zyada hi charitable tha main (I was too charitable). Those are the things I have to change. And I'm changing. I've to keep track of it. One doesn't want to create an empire or something. But there should be just enough in life,” Anurag said in the interview.

Anurag on his relationship with money

In another interview with Film Companion, Anurag threw more light on his relationship with money. “Money is important to me only when needed. Main jaisi filmein karta hu, zaroori nahi ki har bar filmein hit ho (The kind of films I do, it's not necessary that they all become hits). People think films are not commercially viable. Sometimes, I've forfeited my fees and sometimes, I've gotten paid when films are project setups by producers or films have come my way rather than me chasing them. Times like these, my other things come from acting,” Anurag said in the interview.

Anurag revealed that he's getting paid more for his acting gigs, though he's primarily a filmmaker. He was last seen as an actor in Akshat Sharma's crime drama Haddi, alongside longtime collaborator Nawazuddin Siddiqui, that is streaming on ZEE5. He was also seen as an actor in Aasmaan Bhardwaj's action thriller Kuttey, Pushpendra Nath Mishra's 2020 ZEE5 dramedy Ghoomketu, Vikramaditya Motwane's 2020 Netflix India black comedy thriller AK vs AK, and the 2018 Tamil action thriller Imaikkaa Nodigal.

Anurag also joked that he is looking to direct a film so he can fund his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap's impending wedding. His daughter recently got engaged. Anurag's last directorial was the romantic comedy Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat. His next directorial is the crime thriller Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, that will release later this year.

