Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, Motwane-backed Stolen to get India release, two years after wowing in Venice

Two years after it won acclaim at the 2023 Venice Film Festival, independent thriller Stolen is finally getting a release in India, its home country. Like many film festival favourites, Stolen, too, has taken the direct-to-streaming route. Stolen stars Abhishek Banerjee in the lead.

Stolen India release date

The Abhishek Banerjee-starrer will release on June 4 on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Monday. Directed by Karan Tejpal, who made his directorial debut with the film, the project is produced by Gaurav Dhingra.

The film had its world premiere at the 80th Venice Film Festival in 2023. Prime Video shared the poster of the film featuring Banerjee on its Instagram handle. It was re-shared by the actor.

"A missing child and a thrilling race against time. #StolenOnPrime, June 4," read the caption. Stolen follows the intense journey of two urbane brothers who witness a baby being kidnapped from an impoverished mother at a railway station in rural India.

Stolen cast and crew

The film also features Shubham, Mia Maelzer, Harish Khanna and Sahidur Rahaman. Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani and Vikramaditya Motwane are the executive producers.

While talking about the project, executive producer Anurag Kashyap said in a statement, "Cinema that is strong, unflinching, relentless and emotionally raw will always grab you from the first frame and not let go--that's exactly what Stolen did to me"

Kiran Rao added, "Stolen is a rare film that combines thrilling narrative tension with a deeply humane core. The character of Jhumpa stayed with me long after I watched the film--her vulnerability and resilience are a reminder of the strength that lies in the most unexpected places. It's that rare kind of cinema that captivates while drawing the audience deeper with every frame."

Nikkhil Advani shared what excited him to associate himself with the project, saying, "I've always been drawn to stories that challenge convention and spark conversation - Stolen does exactly that. While its narrative is tense and gripping, it's ultimately anchored in deep emotional resonance."

Gaurav Dhingra, producer and writer of Stolen shared that it is a "taut, emotionally resonant thriller -- a human story wrapped in urgency and suspense. "

"This edge-of-the-seat thriller is more than entertainment--it holds a mirror to society, delving into powerful themes of justice, trauma, and human resilience," said Manish Menghani, director and head - content licensing, Prime Video India.

(With PTI inputs)